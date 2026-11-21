Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been inducted into the BJP’s National OBC Morcha executive committee as a ‘Special Invitee’, marking his entry into the party’s organisational setup.

He was inducted into the committee by OBC Morcha president and Rajya Sabha MP Amarpal Maurya.

Chahal, who recently retired from first-class/red-ball cricket while continuing to play white-ball formats, including ODIs and T20Is, has been appointed to the newly constituted executive committee of the BJP OBC Morcha as part of an organisational reshuffle.

As per the directions of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, seven national vice-presidents and three national general secretaries have been appointed to the OBC Morcha with immediate effect across multiple states.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)