CHANDIGARH: The first list of Congress for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections is likely to be released by the first week of December is which tentatively they might be names of around 45 prospective candidates, it is likely to be a mix of first timers, youth, women and experienced leaders with only one condition. "winnability’’.

Sources privy to the developments in the grand old party said that the first list of the candidates to be released is under consideration and is likely to

be announced by the first week of December and in that youth have been given representation in infuses fresh blood into the party and not only that, it is also new. faces is likely to figure as first time candidates.

"The number of women candidates contesting these upcoming elections on the party ticket are likely to be double then last time, as it is thought to give more tickets to ladies this time," said a senior party leader.

On the issue of the one-family-one ticket norm, the party has been following the past polls are likely to stick to it and, in the rarest case, only two members from one family might be given a ticket.

At the same time, experienced candidates are likely to be given preference. "After the first list is declared the remaining candidates are likely to be declared by the end of December," said the party.

leader.

It is learnt that the party is considering the names of 40 to 50 potential candidates. particularly in assembly segments where the leadership wants to identify strong contenders, as the party is conducting surveys across the state to assess the political standing and public support of prospective candidates.

The team of leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is reportedly involved in this. exercise collecting feedback about the prospective candidates and their prospects.

This time, instead of rushing into ticket distribution, the Congress is focusing on identifying strong candidates in advance and preparing for the election.

Thus surveys are being conducted at two levels in all the 117 assemblies.

constituencies and seeking feedback from voters, local workers and other

stakeholders to assess the prospects of potential candidates. One by Rahul Gandhi's team and the other by the Punjab Congress on its own.