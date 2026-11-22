CHANDIGARH: The first list of Congress for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections is likely to be released by the first week of December is which tentatively they might be names of around 45 prospective candidates, it is likely to be a mix of first timers, youth, women and experienced leaders with only one condition. "winnability’’.
Sources privy to the developments in the grand old party said that the first list of the candidates to be released is under consideration and is likely to
be announced by the first week of December and in that youth have been given representation in infuses fresh blood into the party and not only that, it is also new. faces is likely to figure as first time candidates.
"The number of women candidates contesting these upcoming elections on the party ticket are likely to be double then last time, as it is thought to give more tickets to ladies this time," said a senior party leader.
On the issue of the one-family-one ticket norm, the party has been following the past polls are likely to stick to it and, in the rarest case, only two members from one family might be given a ticket.
At the same time, experienced candidates are likely to be given preference. "After the first list is declared the remaining candidates are likely to be declared by the end of December," said the party.
leader.
It is learnt that the party is considering the names of 40 to 50 potential candidates. particularly in assembly segments where the leadership wants to identify strong contenders, as the party is conducting surveys across the state to assess the political standing and public support of prospective candidates.
The team of leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is reportedly involved in this. exercise collecting feedback about the prospective candidates and their prospects.
This time, instead of rushing into ticket distribution, the Congress is focusing on identifying strong candidates in advance and preparing for the election.
Thus surveys are being conducted at two levels in all the 117 assemblies.
constituencies and seeking feedback from voters, local workers and other
stakeholders to assess the prospects of potential candidates. One by Rahul Gandhi's team and the other by the Punjab Congress on its own.
Most of the work on both surveys has been completed. Their findings could also be a key factor in candidate selection. as this exercise will provide the leadership with constituency-wise inputs before it takes a final call on nominations.
A party leader said that most of the leaders whose names were likely to be cleared in the first list wanted the announcement to be delayed, as an early announcement would stretch their campaign period.
Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh said the criteria for party tickets would not be limited to winnability alone, as the party has conducted more than 2000 sample surveys and this process is still going on. The candidates with a good public image, strong character and commitment to society should be given opportunities strictly on merit.
"Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has a clear vision for candidates with a clean image, a strong character. and commitment towards society should be given opportunities strictly on merit," he said.
The first meeting of the 42-member State Election Committee, headed by the State Congress President Pargat Singh, is scheduled for November 24 in which it will discuss potential candidates from various assembly constituencies, their political activism, regional influence, organizational affiliations, and election winning prospects.
Then an attempt will be made to reach a consensus on the names of strong contenders which will be sent to the three-member screening committee headed by Dr Sirivella Prasad, AICC in-charge for Maharashtra, with Sachin Sawant, AICC national secretary, and Nivedith Alva, in-charge of Tamil Nadu, as its members, where the final decision will be made after shortlisting by the Congress high command.
The AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Sachin Pilot; Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh; Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa; and AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in charge will be its ex officio members.
While Pargat Singh had earlier questioned the rigid application of the ‘one family, One ticket’ formula, saying a candidate’s winnability should matter more than family background.
He pointed out that a situation could arise where one family member was already an MP while another sought an Assembly ticket. Such cases, he said, should not face a blanket restriction. Every candidate should be assessed individually, as there is no fixed yardstick.
The debate gained momentum after former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring backed the rule, arguing that ordinary party workers also deserved opportunities instead of senior leaders seeking tickets for relatives.