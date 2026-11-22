MUMBAI: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute, who was elected to the Upper House earlier this year, died following a cardiac arrest at a hospital in New Delhi, family sources said on Sunday. He was 72.

Wadkute was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital on November 20 after complaining of a cough. He suffered a heart attack around 6 pm on Saturday and died during treatment around 11.45 pm, they said.

Hailing from Parbhani in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, Wadkute was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April this year and had previously served as a member of the state legislative council from June 2014 to October 2019.

Condoling the demise of the senior leader, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his death was the loss of a simple and dedicated personality in politics who was deeply concerned about grassroots welfare.

Fadnavis noted that Wadkute had held several organisational responsibilities in the BJP in Hingoli district and worked extensively for the Dhangar community.