NEW DELHI: The Centre is examining a proposal to introduce monthly subscription charges for personnel covered under the Ayushman CAPF healthcare scheme, potentially ending the existing arrangement under which beneficiaries have not been required to pay a separate monthly contribution.

Sources said the government in a communication dated November 20, 2026 said, a proposal was earlier floated to deduct monthly subscriptions from the salaries of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel posted in areas not covered by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). But, the same was not implemented and was circulated among different formations for feedback and comments, they said.

The proposed subscription rates were fixed according to pay levels. Personnel in Pay Levels 3 to 5 were to pay Rs 250 per month, those in Level 6 Rs 450, personnel in Levels 7 to 11 Rs 650, and those in Level 12 and above Rs 1,000 per month.

The sources said, the issue had also figured in a Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) meeting held on August 2, 2025, to review the implementation of the Ayushman CAPF scheme. According to the minutes of the meeting, monthly deductions at CGHS rates had been envisaged when the scheme was introduced, but the subscription mechanism was never operationalised, they said.

The meeting further noted that approximately 4.77 lakh CGHS cards had been issued to CAPF personnel residing in cities covered by the health scheme, along with cards for their eligible dependents, they said, adding that monthly CGHS contributions are already being deducted from the salaries of these personnel.

Launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam on January 23, 2021, the Ayushman CAPF scheme provides cashless medical treatment to serving personnel and their eligible dependents at hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and CGHS. It was extended nationwide in November 2021.

The scheme covers the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard (NSG), with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) subsequently brought under its ambit.

Since its launch, beneficiaries have been accessing cashless healthcare without a separate monthly subscription deduction under the scheme.

The proposed charges, ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000, are yet to be notified as final rates. No subsequent official order confirming the commencement of deductions has been established.

The applicability of the proposed charges, final subscription rates and implementation timeline remain unclear. If approved, the move would introduce a recurring monthly financial contribution from serving CAPF personnel towards the healthcare scheme.