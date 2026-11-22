RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, under a quiet economic vision is scripting a story not of charity, but of capability—where persons with disabilities are stepping out of the shadows of welfare dependency to become business owners, managers, and job creators.

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, impressed with the initiative officially unveiled the logo of ‘UDAAN – Divyang Multipurpose Cooperative Society’.

Traditionally, support for persons with disabilities has centred on financial aid or isolated skill training. UDAAN flips that script entirely. Structured as a district-level multipurpose cooperative, it brings together persons with disabilities from rural communities to collectively own, manage, and operate multiple commercial enterprises.

Conceptualised by the district administration under the guidance of CM Sai and the leadership of District Collector Kuldeep Sharma, UDAAN is emerging as a unique, replicable model of inclusive entrepreneurship with the potential to inspire the entire nation, officials told this newspaper.

Here, members are not just employees; they are stakeholders who make decisions, oversee production, handle marketing, and share in the profits. By combining collective ownership with disability-led management, UDAAN provides a blueprint that districts across India can adopt to drive genuine grassroots empowerment.

UDAAN has apparently proven that inclusive business is good business. Kicking off its commercial journey with the production and supply of Diwali gift hampers and corporate gifting products, the cooperative achieved a remarkable turnover of around ₹15 lakh in its very first month. This early success stands as a testament to the market readiness of its products and the entrepreneurial drive of its members.