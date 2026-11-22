NEW DELHI: India is moving towards generating power from Earth’s internal heart and underground water reservoirs and stepped up efforts to tap its vast geothermal energy resources, seeking to establish the largely untapped source of renewable energy as a reliable component of its clean energy mix.
With the potential to provide round-the-clock power, geothermal energy is emerging as a promising avenue for strengthening energy security, reducing dependence on conventional fuels and advancing the country's commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070.
Given its considerable geothermal potential, India is now moving towards translating resource assessments into practical applications through policy initiatives, international partnerships and pilot projects.
The National Policy on Geothermal Energy, notified in September 2025, provides a framework for systematic exploration, development and utilisation of these resources, with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) serving as the nodal ministry for its implementation.
A senior official source said geothermal power offers India a dependable and indigenous means of diversifying its renewable energy portfolio as the country accelerated its clean energy transition.
Geothermal power generation involves converting the Earth's natural heat into electricity by tapping underground reservoirs of hot water and steam. Deep wells bring these resources to the surface, where steam drives a turbine connected to a generator. "This process resembles conventional thermal power generation", the official said.
According to official sources, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has mapped 381 hot springs across the country, while identified 10 geothermal provinces. India's theoretical geothermal resource potential is estimated at nearly 10.6 GW, with 42 sites recognised as promising for electricity generation and direct heat applications.
India’s 10 identified provinces are in the Himalayan Geothermal Province, Naga-Lusai, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Son Narmada Tapi (SONATA), West Coast, Cambay Graben, Aravalli, Mahanadi, Godavari and South Indian Cratonic regions.
India's geothermal development received a significant boost in July 2026, when the ONGC Energy Centre commissioned the country's first two geothermal wells at Puga Valley in Ladakh. Situated at an altitude of over 14,000 feet, Puga is considered one of India's most promising geothermal locations because of its hot springs and underground heat reserves.
The two wells, each 1,000 metres deep, will facilitate reservoir evaluation and pave the way for India's first 1-megawatt demonstration geothermal power project. Their commissioning marks an important step towards moving the country from resource assessment to actual power generation.
Government sources said, "From notifying the National Policy on Geothermal Energy to commissioning the country's first two geothermal wells at Puga Valley, Ladakh, India has moved decisively from planning to implementation."
Sources further added that growing pilot projects and international collaborations were expanding geothermal applications beyond electricity generation to heating, geo-tourism and agriculture.
Geothermal energy originates from the heat stored beneath the Earth's surface. The planet's internal temperature increases with depth, with the mantle reaching approximately 3,700 degrees Celsius at its boundary with the core, while core temperatures range between 5,000 and 6,000 degrees Celsius.
This heat is generated through the radioactive decay of elements such as uranium, thorium and potassium, along with residual heat from the Earth's formation. Convection currents within the mantle contribute to tectonic processes, including earthquakes, volcanic activity and mountain building.
Unlike solar and wind power, geothermal energy is not dependent on weather conditions or daylight, making it a potentially continuous source of renewable electricity.
India has also strengthened international cooperation to accelerate the development of the sector. Geothermal energy has been identified as an important area of cooperation with Australia and Iceland, while an agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has included it as a focus area of bilateral engagement.
The National Policy seeks to promote research, exploration, drilling, reservoir management and direct-use applications. It also encourages Ground Source Heat Pumps (GSHPs) for heating and cooling, the reuse of abandoned oil and gas wells, the creation of a national geothermal data repository, pilot projects and Centres of Excellence.
Although commercial-scale geothermal electricity generation is yet to be established in India, resource assessments, demonstration projects, research initiatives and international partnerships are laying the groundwork for wider deployment.
As the country pursues its Net Zero target by 2070, geothermal energy could emerge as a steady, indigenous and valuable pillar of its long-term energy transition.