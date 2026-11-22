NEW DELHI: India is moving towards generating power from Earth’s internal heart and underground water reservoirs and stepped up efforts to tap its vast geothermal energy resources, seeking to establish the largely untapped source of renewable energy as a reliable component of its clean energy mix.

With the potential to provide round-the-clock power, geothermal energy is emerging as a promising avenue for strengthening energy security, reducing dependence on conventional fuels and advancing the country's commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070.

Given its considerable geothermal potential, India is now moving towards translating resource assessments into practical applications through policy initiatives, international partnerships and pilot projects.

The National Policy on Geothermal Energy, notified in September 2025, provides a framework for systematic exploration, development and utilisation of these resources, with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) serving as the nodal ministry for its implementation.

A senior official source said geothermal power offers India a dependable and indigenous means of diversifying its renewable energy portfolio as the country accelerated its clean energy transition.

Geothermal power generation involves converting the Earth's natural heat into electricity by tapping underground reservoirs of hot water and steam. Deep wells bring these resources to the surface, where steam drives a turbine connected to a generator. "This process resembles conventional thermal power generation", the official said.

According to official sources, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has mapped 381 hot springs across the country, while identified 10 geothermal provinces. India's theoretical geothermal resource potential is estimated at nearly 10.6 GW, with 42 sites recognised as promising for electricity generation and direct heat applications.

India’s 10 identified provinces are in the Himalayan Geothermal Province, Naga-Lusai, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Son Narmada Tapi (SONATA), West Coast, Cambay Graben, Aravalli, Mahanadi, Godavari and South Indian Cratonic regions.

India's geothermal development received a significant boost in July 2026, when the ONGC Energy Centre commissioned the country's first two geothermal wells at Puga Valley in Ladakh. Situated at an altitude of over 14,000 feet, Puga is considered one of India's most promising geothermal locations because of its hot springs and underground heat reserves.

The two wells, each 1,000 metres deep, will facilitate reservoir evaluation and pave the way for India's first 1-megawatt demonstration geothermal power project. Their commissioning marks an important step towards moving the country from resource assessment to actual power generation.

Government sources said, "From notifying the National Policy on Geothermal Energy to commissioning the country's first two geothermal wells at Puga Valley, Ladakh, India has moved decisively from planning to implementation."