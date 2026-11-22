NEW DELHI: India and China have held a second round of Corps Commander-level talks to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, as the two armies look to put mechanisms in place to prevent troop confrontations before the harsh winter sets in.

While there has been no official statement from either side, sources in the defence establishment confirmed to TNIE that the talks took place.

The talks began soon after Diwali and went on for nearly 10 days with a short break. The Indian side was led by the 3 Corps commander, Lt Gen Girish Kalia and an MEA official was also part of the delegation.

The talks centred on drawing up engagement protocols between the two militaries, keeping communication channels open and preventing local friction between troops from spiralling into larger standoffs, sources said. Both sides have massed large numbers of troops in the region.

The latest round comes amid continuing tensions in the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district, where Indian and Chinese troops have reportedly been locked in a standoff since July.

Local groups such as the Nah Welfare Society have alleged that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has built roads, bridges and camps on traditional grazing and hunting grounds. The Army, however, had dismissed such reports in June as "incorrect and without any basis", while the government has not commented on the alleged incursions.

The first round of talks was held over two days in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo sector, with the Indian and Chinese sides meeting at Wacha on September 6 and Damai the following day.