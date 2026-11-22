NEW DELHI: India and Iran held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum to bolster cultural cooperation, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said on Sunday.

At a press interaction held at the venue, the historic Purana Quila, shortly before the closure of the session, asked if any formal bilateral talks were held between India and Pakistan on the sidelines, Aggarwal said, "There were no formal bilateral talks between the two sides."

However, he said that members of the Indian side did have interactions with him over banquets and during the conference, as well as there were other "informal discussions" with him during the course of the forum, as with other ministers too.

"In general, there were also meetings between ministers and heads of delegations, as the aim of this (multilateral) forum is to exchange views, so there were many meetings, and a lot of things were discussed," the culture secretary said.

However, he didn't specify how many bilateral talks took place during the course of the Forum hosted by India from November 20-22.

Asked if any bilateral meeting took place with Iran, he said, "There was a bilateral meeting with Iran. And India is in constant touch with Iran, and on areas in which there can be any cultural exchange, we are always in discussion. And discussions took place during the Summit too."

The secretary said that during the bilateral meeting, "ideas have been thrown, though no such project has been concretised yet. But the discussions and engagements are on".