A 29-year-old man of Indian-origin man has been taken into custody by Federal immigration authorities in Texas following his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording. He will remain detained while immigration court proceedings are pending, authorities said.
The man identified as Raghul Anandakrishnan has been taken into custody from a Texas county jail, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a post on X on Sunday.
In an official post on X the ICE said, "Raghul Anandakrishnan served time in a county jail in Texas after his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording. The conviction came after a woman reported that an employee at a wireless company went through her phone and transferred explicit photos of her from her phone to his.
ICE took custody of him from the county jail. He'll remain in ICE custody pending immigration court proceedings."
The detention follows a criminal case that happened in June.
According to Austin Police Department records and Travis County court filings cited by local media, Raghul was arrested for transferring two intimate images from a customer's phone to his own via Airdrop.
He also accessed the customer's Snapchat account while being employed at a Total Wireless store.
Travis County jail records show he was initially booked on June 7 on charges of invasive visual recording and computer security breach under a combined USD 10,000 bond.
He was placed under no-contact orders before later being convicted of attempted invasive visual recording.
Details regarding his immigration status, current detention facility, or upcoming immigration court dates are not yet released by the federal officials.