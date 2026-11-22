A 29-year-old man of Indian-origin man has been taken into custody by Federal immigration authorities in Texas following his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording. He will remain detained while immigration court proceedings are pending, authorities said.

The man identified as Raghul Anandakrishnan has been taken into custody from a Texas county jail, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a post on X on Sunday.

In an official post on X the ICE said, "Raghul Anandakrishnan served time in a county jail in Texas after his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording. The conviction came after a woman reported that an employee at a wireless company went through her phone and transferred explicit photos of her from her phone to his.

ICE took custody of him from the county jail. He'll remain in ICE custody pending immigration court proceedings."