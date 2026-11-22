RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the Supreme Court Collegium to expedite the recommendation of a successor to Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice M S Sonak, who is due to retire on November 27.

Although the letter has not been made public so far, sources close to the Chief Minister claimed that Soren in his letter to CJI Surya Kant and the judges of the Collegium, requested that a successor to the outgoing Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, MS Sonak, be recommended before his retirement on November 27.

Soren pointed out that a prolonged interim arrangement in the High Court can create uncertainty within the judicial institution and the Court may once again be forced to rely on an acting Chief Justice.

He said frequent transitions disrupt administrative continuity and institutional planning in the High Court. He also sought a stable judicial leadership in the Jharkhand High Court to maintain public confidence in the justice delivery system.

“Without the Collegium's immediate action, the High Court of Jharkhand faces the prospect of yet another interim Acting Chief Justice arrangement... I hope it (the Collegium) will not disagree with me that the office of the Chief Justice is central to the administrative and judicial functioning of a high court," stated Soren in his letter.

He pointed out that neither has a successor been appointed nor has any judge been transferred to the Jharkhand High Court in anticipation of the vacancy.

Since the retirement of Justice Ravi Ranjan on December 19, 2022 and prior to the appointment of the current Chief Justice on January 9 the High Court has seen four different Chief Justices.

Among these four Chief Justices, one served a tenure of only two weeks. During this period, acting Chief Justices were also appointed on three occasions, with their tenures ranging from just two to six months.

CM Hemant Soren has also cited a decision by the Collegium, which suggests that to ensure the smooth functioning of a High Court, a judge designated to become its Chief Justice may be transferred approximately two months before the position becomes vacant.

This would allow the incoming Chief Justice to become well-acquainted with the operations of the High Court.