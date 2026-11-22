RANCHI: The body of sanitation worker Sonu Hadi was transported to Giridih Sadar Hospital in a garbage truck by the Giridih Municipal Corporation, despite having three hearses provided by the state government.

Sonu Hadi, aged 30, was a resident of the Pachamba police station area, was a daily-wage sanitation worker for the Municipal Corporation died after drowning in a pond. His body was brought to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination in a garbage truck, which went viral on social media.

The viral video showing the body being transported in a garbage truck has raised serious questions regarding the Municipal Corporation’s administrative arrangements.

Questions are being raised as to why these hearses were not used despite being available. There are now demands for an investigation and for accountability to be established.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singh Birua said that he was neither aware that the body had been transported in a garbage truck, nor had anyone informed him about it. Upon learning of the incident, he consulted with the Civil Surgeon and arranged for an ambulance.

Birua reiterated that the deceased was a municipal employee, noting that had he been informed earlier, an ambulance would have been provided immediately. Arrangements are now being made to ensure the body is sent for its final rites with full dignity, he said.

Mayor Pramila Mehra termed the incident gross negligence on the part of the Municipal Commissioner and said the civic body had failed in its basic responsibility to ensure a dignified farewell to the deceased.

“This is gross negligence on the part of the Municipal Commissioner. Despite three hearses being available to the municipal body, such an incident should not have happened. Had it been brought to my notice earlier, I would not have allowed this to happen. Every deceased person deserves dignity, and ensuring this is our responsibility, including that of the Municipal Commissioner,” the Mayor said.