NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed centralising powers with the chairman and secretary over the functioning of the four autonomous bodies, including the undergraduate and postgraduate medical education boards.

The proposal comes even as the four autonomous bodies - the Undergraduate Medical Education Board; Post-Graduate Medical Education Board; Medical Assessment and Rating Board; and Ethics and Medical Registration Board - are either headless or are functioning with nominal members.

The draft notification 'National Medical Commission (Administrative) Regulations, 2026' clearly details the functions of the NMC Chairperson, currently headed by Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, in relation to the autonomous bodies.

“The Chairperson shall approve all notifications/public notices and mass correspondence of Boards,” said the draft dated November 12.

On regular and routine administration, the draft states that “notwithstanding anything stated in these or any other Regulations made by the Commission, the Chairperson shall be vested with the power to run the regular and routine administration of the Commission.”

“Without prejudice to the Act, the Chairperson may delegate such additional functions and duties to any of the Boards as required,” the proposal said.

The proposal, however, seems to be in contravention of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which clearly states that the NMC, a statutory body regulating medical education and medical professionals in India, will serve as the central body providing oversight over medical professionals and their practice, with the overall objective to protect the interest of the doctor, patient and the general public.

A 2016 parliamentary standing committee (PSC) report, which led to sweeping reforms in medical education and the setting up of the NMC and its Act, clearly states that the autonomous bodies will be “independent.”