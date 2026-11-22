NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed centralising powers with the chairman and secretary over the functioning of the four autonomous bodies, including the undergraduate and postgraduate medical education boards.
The proposal comes even as the four autonomous bodies - the Undergraduate Medical Education Board; Post-Graduate Medical Education Board; Medical Assessment and Rating Board; and Ethics and Medical Registration Board - are either headless or are functioning with nominal members.
The draft notification 'National Medical Commission (Administrative) Regulations, 2026' clearly details the functions of the NMC Chairperson, currently headed by Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, in relation to the autonomous bodies.
“The Chairperson shall approve all notifications/public notices and mass correspondence of Boards,” said the draft dated November 12.
On regular and routine administration, the draft states that “notwithstanding anything stated in these or any other Regulations made by the Commission, the Chairperson shall be vested with the power to run the regular and routine administration of the Commission.”
“Without prejudice to the Act, the Chairperson may delegate such additional functions and duties to any of the Boards as required,” the proposal said.
The proposal, however, seems to be in contravention of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which clearly states that the NMC, a statutory body regulating medical education and medical professionals in India, will serve as the central body providing oversight over medical professionals and their practice, with the overall objective to protect the interest of the doctor, patient and the general public.
A 2016 parliamentary standing committee (PSC) report, which led to sweeping reforms in medical education and the setting up of the NMC and its Act, clearly states that the autonomous bodies will be “independent.”
Speaking with TNIE, RTI activist Dr KV Babu said the proposal is “against the letter and spirit of the NMC Act 2019 and the PSC report 2016.”
The Keralam-based Dr Babu said that though the responsibility of the majority-nominated body, NMC, and its chairman is "overall supervision of the functioning of the autonomous boards," the “proposed draft centralises power with the NMC Chairman and the Secretary.”
“Even otherwise, most of the posts in the four autonomous boards are vacant for more than two years. Instead of strengthening the autonomous boards, NMC is practically weakening the boards with the present regulations, and it should be withdrawn,” Dr Babu told TNIE.
However, NMC officials said the draft aims to “streamline administrative functioning, clearly delineate responsibilities and ensure efficient, transparent and accountable decision-making within the Commission.”
Officials also denied that the powers of the autonomous bodies will be diluted.
“The draft is neither intended to dilute the statutory autonomy of the four Autonomous Boards nor to centralise the regulatory powers. The powers and functions of the Commission and its Autonomous Boards continue to be governed by the NMC Act, 2019,” officials told TNIE.
They added that the proposed regulations “are part of the broader administrative framework and should not be construed as a measure arising from vacancies in the Autonomous Boards.”
Among the list of various functions and powers of the NMC Secretary, which Dr Raghav Langer currently heads, the draft proposes that he would “notify all the orders or decisions of the Commission after approval of the Chairperson; notify all policy decisions /mass communication of the boards approved by the Chairperson; will be accountable to the Chairperson in the discharge of his functions and shall execute any such orders issued by the Chairperson; would be responsible for all establishment-related matters of the Commission with the approval of the Chairman; shall discharge such functions of the Commission as are directly assigned to him by the Commission or by the Chairperson from time to time and all correspondence of NMC with Government/other Agencies shall be with prior approval.”
NMC officials said the draft is currently in the consultation stage, and stakeholders’ suggestions will be examined before finalisation.
According to the NMC website, the UGMEB has vacant posts for the president, two full-time members, and a part-time member. It has only a part-time member.
The PGMEB also has vacant positions for the president, two full-time members, and a part-time member. Only a part-time member is functioning on the board.
The EMRB, which maintains national registers of licensed medical practitioners, regulates professional conduct, promotes medical ethics, and hears appeals against State Medical Council disciplinary actions, has only a part-time member.
The positions of the president, two full-time members, and a part-time member are vacant.
Only MARB, which inspects, assesses, and rates medical institutions in India, is functioning with a president and a part-time member. Two full-time member positions and one part-time member position are vacant.
The 92nd Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Health and Family Welfare, headed by Dr Ranjit Roy Chaudhury, is considered a landmark report presented to Parliament on March 8, 2016. The report, "The Functioning of the Medical Council of India (MCI)," led to major reforms in India's medical education system, including the dissolution of the MCI and the creation of the NMC in 2019–2020.