NEW DELHI: The National Council for Educational Research and Technology (NCERT) on Sunday said it was viewing complaints on the print quality of its textbook very seriously and examining it on priority.

“Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible,” it said in a statement on X.

It was responding to a social media post by advocate Vineet Jindal drawing attention to multiple issues regarding the textbook.

In a series of posts on X tagging the Education Minister and the Education Ministry, Jindal said he was going through the NCERT textbook of his son, studying in Class X. “I am deeply concerned about the quality of printing. The text is extremely small, blurred and poorly printed, making it difficult for students to read comfortably,” his post said. Such poor-quality textbooks can cause unnecessary eye strain, headaches and other health concerns among school children, he alleged.

He appealed to the Education Ministry to take cognisance of the issue.

The advocate further stated that the issue was not limited to blurred or double-printed text as the font size, printed quality, clarity and overall readability of NCERT Class X textbooks were of serious concern.”I wonder whether even NCERT officials would find it comfortable to read such small fonts for extended periods,” he alleged.

His comments elicited a volley of responses from many others charging the NCERT of printing shoddy textbooks. @Dsingh alleged in his post, “Very third quality books printed by NCERT. They are least bothered about children.”

A student Harsh called for discarding such books and introducing good tablets for students to study their subjects. A couple of posts also said that many textbooks were pirated versions and not the originals released by the NCERT.