DEHRADUN: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in Uttarakhand for a third consecutive term, asserting that “no force in the world” could stop the party from forming the government.

Addressing the concluding session of the BJP’s two-day extended State Working Committee meeting at Premnagar Ashram in Haridwar, Singh urged party workers to aim for a bigger majority than in previous elections. He described the state government as “steadfast like the Himalayas” and said public trust was the party’s greatest strength.

The meeting was attended by around 890 representatives from across Uttarakhand, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and senior party leaders.

Singh said he had once doubted whether the BJP could win two consecutive terms in Uttarakhand. However, the party’s electoral performance had strengthened his confidence in a third consecutive victory.

“The confidence is now firm that no power in the world can stop the BJP from forming the government for a third time,” he said, urging workers to secure a bigger mandate.

The Defence Minister called on party workers to strengthen the organisation, maintain regular contact with the public, reach out to young voters and highlight the government’s achievements. He cautioned them against allowing disagreements over minor issues to undermine organisational unity.

Describing the state BJP’s organisational structure, Singh likened it to a “deodar tree”—firmly rooted and difficult to shake. He urged party workers to preserve the organisation’s strength while remaining open to introspection.

He also stressed the importance of staying committed to the party’s ideological foundations, irrespective of whether it was in power. The BJP, he said, was guided not merely by an ideology but by a broader philosophical vision.

“The party should not sever its relationship with its ideas, whether it is in power or not,” Singh said, adding that its performance should be judged not just by government schemes but also by its commitment to its principles.