NEW DELHI: A national-level competitive exam conducted three weeks ago by the government-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has been abruptly cancelled, causing immense distress among candidates. It announced the cancellation for the recruitment of Assistant Officer (Corporate Communication) Saturday (November 21) on its website.

A `Notice Board’ issued by NTPC referred to the recruitment exam on November 1 and said, “This is to inform all concerned applicants that the selection process for the said recruitment has been cancelled due to administrative reasons.”

Without sharing any information on the re-exam date, it said, “Application fee will be refunded only to those candidates who have made the payment towards the application.” It asked them to check their registered mail IDs for details on the refund process.

Recruitment is on for 15 vacancies at NTPC. Over 2,000 candidates are said to have taken it up across India but this number could not be verified from NTPC.

This marks the cancellation of yet another crucial national level exam in the country. The NEET-UG exams were cancelled earlier this year leading to an uproar at the national level while the CUET-exams had to be held again for 3675 students due to the glitches they faced.

Candidates were distraught over the sudden announcement as they were waiting for the interview call, which is the second and final round of the recruitment process. They spent considerable money in travel and transport as they were allotted exam centres in other states for their exam.

V Narayan, as an aspirant from Bengaluru had travelled to Kumbakonam in Tamil nadu for the exam. The trainee in a PR firm said, “I prepared for it for nearly 30 days by taking leaves. I applied for leave on the date of the exam too. It is a government job in the media and a dream for many like me, who have a Master’s degree and need a stable career.”

Karthick C, another aspirant, said he had travelled from Tamil Nadu to Kerala for his exam. “The exam is now cancelled. I spent considerable money on travel and hotel stay too. This is a big loss for me. I have to repeat it when the re-exam is announced. This is really upsetting. I was awaiting an interview call, and without any explanation the exam stands cancelled,".

A total of 120 multiple-choice questions had to be answered by the aspirant within two hours. Each correct answer gets two marks while there is 0.25% negative marking for wrong answers.