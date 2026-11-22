Pakistan's Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister Musadik Masood Malik on Sunday said he would discuss the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with India if New Delhi extended a formal invitation for bilateral talks, when questioned about his earlier remarks threatening action over the suspension of the water-sharing agreement.
Malik, who is leading Pakistan's delegation at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, was asked about the treaty, which India placed in abeyance following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.
"When you invite me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty, we will certainly talk about it. You haven't invited me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty at this moment," he said.
Asked about his earlier statements on the issue, Malik said he would respond to questions on specific bilateral matters if India initiated a formal dialogue.
"When you invite me to discuss those specific issues, I shall be there. But first, you must extend that invitation. Tell me that you wish to engage in a bilateral dialogue; when you invite me for such a discussion, I will be present, and I will then answer all the bilateral questions you choose to ask," he said.
Malik's remarks came months after he criticised India's decision to place the 1960 treaty in abeyance. In June, he had warned that Pakistan would "cut off that hand" which attempted to take away its share of water, while accusing New Delhi of using water as a means of exerting pressure on Islamabad.
India has maintained that its position on the treaty remains unchanged. On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated New Delhi's stand when asked about Malik's visit and his earlier remarks.
"As far as the IWT is concerned, we have made our position very clear and that is where it remains. There is absolutely no change," Jaiswal said.
India placed the treaty in abeyance after the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. New Delhi has said the decision will remain in force until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.
The suspension followed Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Military exchanges between the two countries continued until a ceasefire understanding was reached on May 10, 2025.
The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, governs the sharing of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. The river system is crucial to Pakistan's agriculture and water supply, with a large share of its agricultural land and water use dependent on its waters.
Malik's visit to New Delhi for the November 20-22 SCO forum marks a rare visit by a Pakistani federal minister to India amid strained bilateral relations. India had invited all SCO member countries, including Pakistan, to participate in the multilateral event.
(With inputs from ANI)