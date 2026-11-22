Pakistan's Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister Musadik Masood Malik on Sunday said he would discuss the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with India if New Delhi extended a formal invitation for bilateral talks, when questioned about his earlier remarks threatening action over the suspension of the water-sharing agreement.

Malik, who is leading Pakistan's delegation at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, was asked about the treaty, which India placed in abeyance following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

"When you invite me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty, we will certainly talk about it. You haven't invited me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty at this moment," he said.

Asked about his earlier statements on the issue, Malik said he would respond to questions on specific bilateral matters if India initiated a formal dialogue.

"When you invite me to discuss those specific issues, I shall be there. But first, you must extend that invitation. Tell me that you wish to engage in a bilateral dialogue; when you invite me for such a discussion, I will be present, and I will then answer all the bilateral questions you choose to ask," he said.