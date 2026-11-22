BHOPAL: The message from BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash to the party's Madhya Pradesh leadership was blunt: political positions last only as long as power does, and those who want it must deliver results.

During two days of review meetings at the party headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday and Thursday, he met state office-bearers, district presidents and in-charges, heads of morchas and cells, and chairpersons of boards and corporations. His emphasis was on organisational discipline, accountability and the need to prepare for the electoral battles ahead.

“The battle is now about narratives,” he said, according to the party's official statement, warning that the opposition would attempt to create new narratives to divide society. He also cautioned against attempts to create discord among nationalist forces.

His message on performance was equally direct. Organising programmes and holding meetings was not enough; their outcomes had to be assessed. A sharper remark reportedly made during Thursday's meeting was that organisational positions and rewards would continue only as long as the BJP remained in power.

Party leaders present said he also urged them to stop pursuing personal positions and concentrate on constituencies where the BJP had lost or remained weak.

Shiv Prakash did not specify which election he was referring to. But the political calendar offers a fairly clear answer. Madhya Pradesh's next major electoral exercise will be the panchayat and urban local body elections, due in 2027.

Although the State Election Commission has not announced dates, preparations are reportedly under way for a mid-year poll. There is also speculation that elections could be held ahead of the completion of the current local bodies' terms, potentially in April-May, before the monsoon.

The scale of the exercise is considerable. The 2022 elections covered 52 district panchayats, 313 janpad panchayats and approximately 23,000 gram panchayats.

For the BJP, the next local elections will test whether its dominance in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls can be translated into sustained grassroots support.