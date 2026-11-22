BHOPAL: The message from BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash to the party's Madhya Pradesh leadership was blunt: political positions last only as long as power does, and those who want it must deliver results.
During two days of review meetings at the party headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday and Thursday, he met state office-bearers, district presidents and in-charges, heads of morchas and cells, and chairpersons of boards and corporations. His emphasis was on organisational discipline, accountability and the need to prepare for the electoral battles ahead.
“The battle is now about narratives,” he said, according to the party's official statement, warning that the opposition would attempt to create new narratives to divide society. He also cautioned against attempts to create discord among nationalist forces.
His message on performance was equally direct. Organising programmes and holding meetings was not enough; their outcomes had to be assessed. A sharper remark reportedly made during Thursday's meeting was that organisational positions and rewards would continue only as long as the BJP remained in power.
Party leaders present said he also urged them to stop pursuing personal positions and concentrate on constituencies where the BJP had lost or remained weak.
Shiv Prakash did not specify which election he was referring to. But the political calendar offers a fairly clear answer. Madhya Pradesh's next major electoral exercise will be the panchayat and urban local body elections, due in 2027.
Although the State Election Commission has not announced dates, preparations are reportedly under way for a mid-year poll. There is also speculation that elections could be held ahead of the completion of the current local bodies' terms, potentially in April-May, before the monsoon.
The scale of the exercise is considerable. The 2022 elections covered 52 district panchayats, 313 janpad panchayats and approximately 23,000 gram panchayats.
For the BJP, the next local elections will test whether its dominance in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls can be translated into sustained grassroots support.
Rajasthan's rural warning
The BJP also has a political development in the neighbouring Rajasthan to contend with. In Rajasthan's recent rural local body elections, the Congress won 3,701 panchayat samiti seats against the BJP's 2,181, and 599 zila parishad seats against the ruling party's 301, according to State Election Commission figures.
It led in 33 of the 37 districts where counting was held, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's home district, Bharatpur.
Shiv Prakash's intervention comes amid an organisational restructuring that has exposed competing interests within the BJP. The party has reportedly set November 30 as the deadline for new executive committees of its morchas and cells.
District-level core committees have also been streamlined, with state conveners of cells, leaders assigned responsibilities in other districts and defeated candidates among those removed.
The changes have been particularly consequential in Indore, where the BJP holds all nine Assembly seats but has struggled to contain internal differences.
Five leaders Gopikrishna Nema, Sudarshan Gupta, Man Singh Yadav, Dheeraj Khandelwal and Mahesh Paliwal were reportedly dropped from the city's core committee.
Some are perceived to be outside the camp of senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and associated with state general secretary Gaurav Randive.
The contest over appointments has not been entirely one-sided. The recently announced Indore Kisan Morcha executive reportedly did not accommodate Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist minister Tulsi Silawat's preferred candidate for general secretary. His nominee eventually secured a vice-presidential position after the announcement was delayed amid disagreements.
The tensions have surfaced repeatedly. Five of Indore's nine BJP MLAs reportedly skipped Vijayvargiya's October meeting on the city's water crisis. Several city legislators were also absent from the party's Foundation Day function on November 1.
The BJP had promised coordination meetings after Diwali to address differences stretching from Indore to Rewa. Shiv Prakash's extensive review meetings suggest that the central leadership remains keenly involved in keeping the state organisation together.
Meanwhile, the opposition Congress state president Jitu Patwari has seized on Prakash's remarks, arguing in a video message that they reflect the BJP's anxiety over the 2028 Assembly elections.
Patwari has repeatedly predicted the end of the Mohan Yadav government, portraying disagreements among senior BJP leaders, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel, as evidence of internal discontent.
The BJP has rejected that interpretation. At the Bhopal meeting, the Madya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav accused the Congress of seeking power by spreading social divisions and criticised its organisational functioning.
The BJP's argument is that an organisational leader asking workers to improve performance before elections is routine political preparation, not an admission of weakness.
Yet the emphasis on lost seats, accountability and discipline suggests that the party is unwilling to rely on its electoral momentum alone.
For CM Mohan Yadav, who completes three years in office on December 13, the elections will be an important test of his government's rural acceptance and his ability to manage competing interests within the party.
His decision to postpone a proposed Singapore and South Korea visit, officially citing preparations for the Assembly's December 7-11 winter session, comes amid an increasingly crowded political calendar.
Ultimately, the 2027 panchayat elections will test both Yadav's government and the organisation being rebuilt under state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal.
For the BJP, the challenge is no longer simply to win big elections. It is to ensure that its dominance at the top is reflected in thousands of local contests. For the Congress, the opportunity lies in converting rural discontent and BJP factionalism into a credible political alternative.