CHANDIGARH: With less than two and a half months left for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today launched an extensive public suggestion campaign to prepare its vision document for the assembly polls.
Punjab BJP State President Kewal Singh Dhillon formally launched the campaign by unveiling three phone numbers and a QR code in the presence of Punjab BJP affairs in-charge Dr Satish Poonia, Manifesto Committee Chairman Avinash Rai Khanna and other committee members.
Addressing the media at the party’s state office, Dhillon said that the only solution to Punjab’s crisis of drugs, gangsterism, corruption and debt is a BJP double-engine government. When the Central and State governments work with the same vision, the state will progress at a pace of doubling its growth by the day.
He said that with this vision, the Punjab BJP is releasing helpline numbers and a QR code for its website so that every citizen of Punjab can directly connect with the party and share their suggestions and views. BJP Punjab will contest the elections on the issues ofaddiction and development.
Our sole agenda is the development of Punjab, making the state drug-free, securing the future of its youth and ensuring prosperity for Punjab. Manifesto Committee Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP, Avinash Rai Khanna, said that the party has issued three phone numbers and a QR code to collect suggestions from the public.
The first number, 0797-194-3333, can be called directly to submit suggestions. The second number, 991-300-2027, is meant for missed calls, following which the party office will call the person back to collect their suggestions.
The third number, 750-856-0065, can be used to send suggestions through WhatsApp messages. People can also submit their suggestions through the QR code. He added that vans would be deployed across Punjab to collect suggestions from the public. These vans will carry information about the achievements of the Modi government and will also have suggestion boxes where people can submit their ideas.
A committee headed by Manpreet Singh Badal will examine these suggestions and incorporate them into the vision document. Khanna said that the BJP’s vision document would be prepared on the basis of the aspirations, expectations and suggestions of the people of Punjab. It would not merely be a document limited to the election period, but a commitment made to the people, which the party would work to fulfil with complete dedication.
He said that the committee headed by Manpreet Singh Badal would review all suggestions and incorporate them into the vision document. People would be reached through suggestion boxes, phone calls and messages. BJP vans would travel to villages and cities to collect suggestions from the public.
He said the party was making efforts to release the vision document by next month. It would include the policies of the Central Government along with a roadmap for Punjab’s development. Our objective is to prepare a manifesto of the people so that Punjab can once again become prosperous and regain its position as the number-one state.
Manifesto Committee member and National Vice President Manpreet Singh Badal, Advocate HS Phoolka, Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta, former state president Manoranjan Kalia, former MLA Ashwani Sekhri, former Union Minister Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Parampal Kaur and State Media Head Vineet Joshi were also present On the occasion.