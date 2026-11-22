CHANDIGARH: With less than two and a half months left for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today launched an extensive public suggestion campaign to prepare its vision document for the assembly polls.

Punjab BJP State President Kewal Singh Dhillon formally launched the campaign by unveiling three phone numbers and a QR code in the presence of Punjab BJP affairs in-charge Dr Satish Poonia, Manifesto Committee Chairman Avinash Rai Khanna and other committee members.

Addressing the media at the party’s state office, Dhillon said that the only solution to Punjab’s crisis of drugs, gangsterism, corruption and debt is a BJP double-engine government. When the Central and State governments work with the same vision, the state will progress at a pace of doubling its growth by the day.

He said that with this vision, the Punjab BJP is releasing helpline numbers and a QR code for its website so that every citizen of Punjab can directly connect with the party and share their suggestions and views. BJP Punjab will contest the elections on the issues ofaddiction and development.

Our sole agenda is the development of Punjab, making the state drug-free, securing the future of its youth and ensuring prosperity for Punjab. Manifesto Committee Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP, Avinash Rai Khanna, said that the party has issued three phone numbers and a QR code to collect suggestions from the public.

The first number, 0797-194-3333, can be called directly to submit suggestions. The second number, 991-300-2027, is meant for missed calls, following which the party office will call the person back to collect their suggestions.