GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), launched in 2023, had been instrumental in encouraging the reverse migration of people to 40 border villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

Villagers living in border areas are considered the first line of defence and their steady out-migration to urban areas in search of better opportunities had been a concern for the government. Arunachal shares its border with China, Bhutan and Myanmar.

Speaking at the launch of development initiatives worth over Rs 5,610 crore in Arunachal, Shah said VVP was conceptualised for the border villages across the country.

He said these villages were once referred to as the “last villages” but Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave them recognition as the “first villages” of India, emphasising that the country begins right there. Shah said the positive results of VPP were now becoming visible in villages along the China border in Arunachal.

“We began the nationwide initiative with villages in Arunachal. I reviewed the programme yesterday. I am happy that in 40 out of 40 border villages, people, who migrated, have started returning to their native villages, thus increasing their population. Out-migration has also stopped,” Shah said.

Implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs, VVP envisages focused areas of interventions in the select villages for creation of opportunities for livelihood generation through promotion of tourism and cultural heritage, skill development and entrepreneurship, and development of cooperative societies including agriculture, horticulture, cultivation of medicinal plants and herbs etc.