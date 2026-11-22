NEW DELHI: The first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, held in New Delhi, concluded on Sunday with a 12-point outcome document, the ‘Indraprastha Communique’, reaffirming the importance of civilisational engagement, cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties among member countries.

The communique called for protecting cultural heritage, combating illicit trafficking of cultural property, respecting every civilisation as an equal voice and strengthening cultural exchanges through joint exhibitions and institutional collaborations. It also proposed exploring joint nominations for UNESCO heritage inscription.

By bringing historical connections into dialogue with contemporary opportunities, the three-day forum sought to provide fresh impetus to cultural cooperation across the SCO region and deepen mutual understanding among member countries.

“Recognising the value of nurturing historical ties through continual engagement, they reaffirmed their collective commitment, founded on mutual trust, harmony, equality, consultation, and respect for civilisational diversity and pursuit of sustainable development,” the communique stated.

It recognised culture as a vital bridge of friendship and good-neighbourliness among nations and an important dimension of cooperation envisaged under the SCO Charter.

The document emphasised that every civilisation should be respected as an equal voice, with its identity and contribution to humanity duly acknowledged.

It also called for strengthening people-to-people ties through voluntary cooperation, including joint exhibitions, collaborations among museums and cultural institutions, cultural festivals, film and performing arts, and exchanges of artists, scholars and students to foster mutual understanding, shared learning and appreciation of diverse traditions.

The communique further stressed the need to honour spiritual and philosophical traditions, places of learning and pilgrimage, and the communities associated with them, while encouraging respectful dialogue and acknowledging diversity of beliefs and practices.

On heritage protection, it called for safeguarding cultural assets from illicit trafficking, environmental pressures and natural calamities through shared experiences and cooperation. It also proposed exploring a platform to strengthen resilience against climate-related disasters.

The forum advocated the constructive use of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to improve the understanding and accessibility of cultural heritage while ensuring accuracy, contextual integrity and respect for the interests of communities and institutions concerned.

It also called for stronger institutional partnerships among museums, libraries, archives, universities, research organisations and heritage institutions through scholarly exchanges, joint research on shared histories, capacity-building and training in conservation, documentation and presentation, besides exploring a platform for collaboration among cultural institutions of SCO countries.

The communique was prepared to capture the principal themes, perspectives and areas of convergence emerging from the three days of deliberations and is intended to serve as a reference for advancing continued dialogue and cultural cooperation among SCO member countries.

The concluding day’s deliberations focused on two themes: ‘Language, Literature, Script and Manuscript Traditions’ and ‘Monastic Trails – Religious and Philosophical Traditions’.

The first session explored approaches to preserving languages, scripts, manuscripts and literary heritage, alongside the transmission of knowledge across generations and geographical boundaries. The second examined journeys of faith and philosophy and the historical links connecting religious institutions, centres of learning and communities across the SCO region.

The three-day forum, held at the historic Purana Qila and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20, saw participation from delegates representing various SCO member countries, including Pakistan Federal Minister Musadik Masood Malik.