CHANDIGARH: A major cave-in occurred for the sixth time today in little over a month at an under-construction tunnel of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC), damaging homes in Sahsola gram panchayat of Nuh district of Haryana as several houses developed wide cracks, forcing many villagers to sleep in the open.

The villagers heard a loud, blast-like sound early in the morning thus they rushed out of their houses and they noticed deep pits in the fields near their houses. A house, a village link road stretching about 200 feet and a stretch of land measuring more than 400 feet sank. The subsidence crossed the barricades put up by the administration and reached the first row of houses.

Thus many locals locked their houses and left for safer places as they feared a bigger disaster. While some have put up makeshift huts, while others have rented rooms to accommodate themselves and their cattle. Also several trees had been damaged and they demanded that the Forest Department assess the loss.

The villagers alleged negligence, saying no concrete safety measures had been taken and added that the land acquisition was progressing slowly and they had received no firm assurance from the authorities.

Unlike the October 10 collapse, the gas pipeline was not damaged this time. A Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) pipeline running from Jamnagar to Loni in Ghaziabad was exposed as the soil gave way last time, but no leakage was reported.

No injuries were reported. The Orbital Rail Corridor cave-ins began in early October, when the soil sank over the tunnel in Patuka, part of Sahsola. Villagers submitted a written complaint to the Nuh Deputy Commissioner on October 5, seeking a halt to the work.

On October 10, a larger collapse damaged a government school building and a house and caused more than 500 metres of land to sink. It also exposed a GAIL gas pipeline. Further collapses followed on October 30 and November 4, when a government road caved in. Railway officials filled the road with soil, but it sank again on November 18.