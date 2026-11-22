DEHRADUN: Wildlife in Uttarakhand’s high Himalayan regions has begun moving to lower elevations as temperatures drop and snowfall sets in, prompting the Forest Department to step up surveillance along animal movement corridors amid concerns over poaching and human-wildlife conflict.

Snow leopards, bharal (blue sheep) and gorals are among the species likely to descend from their usual habitats in search of food and shelter. As animals move closer to villages and inhabited areas, the risk of encounters with humans increases. Roads, expanding settlements and human activity in lower forest areas may also expose wildlife to greater vulnerability.

The Forest Department has issued an alert across high-altitude areas and directed forest divisions, national parks and sanctuaries to intensify surveillance along wildlife movement routes. Forest personnel have been instructed to remain on duty round the clock and closely monitor vulnerable areas.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal told the TNIE, “An alert has been issued in the high Himalayan areas. Forest staff have been directed to remain on duty round the clock. Forest divisions, national parks and sanctuaries have been asked to keep a close watch along their boundaries.”

The department has also instructed officials to intensify monitoring in areas where animals are known to migrate from higher elevations to lower forests during winter.

Research findings have documented seasonal shifts in wildlife activity across the region. A 2025 study on the Central Himalaya found that the elevational range of several mammal and bird species shifted downward during colder months. Another camera-trap study conducted at 209 locations in the Bhagirathi basin recorded seasonal variations in wildlife activity between summer and winter.

Researchers have noted that understanding these seasonal movements is crucial for conservation planning, monitoring wildlife corridors and mitigating human-animal conflict.

Uttarakhand is also home to a substantial tiger population. According to the 2022 All India Tiger Estimation, the state had 560 tigers, ranking third nationally after Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Corbett Tiger Reserve recorded 260 tigers, the highest number reported in any single reserve in the country. Uttarakhand’s tiger population increased from 178 in 2006 to 560 in 2022.

Corbett Tiger Reserve director Dr Saket Badola said the state had established a strong record in wildlife conservation.

“Uttarakhand has established a distinct identity among the country’s leading states in wildlife conservation,” he said.

Forest Department sources said a recent DNA-based estimation put Uttarakhand’s elephant population at 1,792, while its leopard population was estimated at 3,115.

The figures underscore the scale of the conservation challenge as wildlife increasingly moves through forest stretches located close to human settlements.

The department’s immediate priority, officials said, is to monitor wildlife corridors, intensify surveillance and respond promptly to reports of animals approaching villages.

While the seasonal descent is a natural phenomenon driven by falling temperatures, snowfall and food availability, it can bring wildlife and people into closer proximity, making heightened vigilance crucial for both human safety and animal conservation.