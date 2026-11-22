NEW DELHI: Alarming findings on SpiceJet Airlines have emerged in a survey carried out among 15,000 respondents by community social media platform, Local Circles. Sale of tickets for non-operational flights, keeping passengers in the dark about possibility of cancellation and poor maintenance of aircraft are among the grouses spelt out by its passengers.

SpiceJet flyers in over 265 districts were contacted for their responses, Local Circles said, specifying that 61% of the respondents were men while 39% of the respondents were women.

In a detailed statement on its findings, Local Circles said, “Its Mumbai–Dubai service had not flown for about a week when seats were still on sale on November 21, and bookings for Delhi–Dubai and Delhi–Mumbai flights on November 24 went through to the payment stage with no warning about the risk of cancellation. Timely communication is now a regulatory duty, not a courtesy,” a statement from the platform said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s directions on March 18, 2026, require passenger rights to be displayed prominently. “DGCA norms require every delay, cancellation and schedule change to be communicated in real time, the platform stressed.

“Unpaid lease rentals, pending engine overhauls and shortages of spares have shrunk the active fleet to single digits. The DGCA’s November 17 notice records that a majority of the fleet is grounded and that no credible plan to return these aircraft to service has been submitted. The remaining aircraft are among the oldest in Indian skies,” it added.

A show cause notice was issued to SpiceJet with a period of 7 days given for the airline to respond.

Throughout November, more than half of the airline’s flights have been cancelled, the survey said. In August 2026, 18,618 SpiceJet passengers were hit by

cancellations and 52,961 by delays of over two hours. November has been worse still, with on-time performance at 25% on November 19 and more than half the daily flights being cancelled.

Almost 90% of those surveyed had issues with the airline’s customer service while 53% had a problem with the food quality of the airline, the survey added.

Of them, 41% respondents were from tier 1, 33% from tier 2 and 26% respondents were from tier 3, 4, 5 & rural districts.