HISAR: Two Army soldiers died after they were accidentally run over by a tank during a military training exercise in Bhojraj village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, the tank driver's vision was obscured by dust kicked up during the training, police said in a statement.

Consequently, the tank ran over Naik Manish Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, and Naik Ankush Kumar of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, both of whom were positioned at the front.

Both soldiers sustained critical injuries and were immediately rushed to the Hisar Military Hospital, where they were declared dead by the medical staff, police said.

Senior Army officials were informed of the incident and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.