RANCHI: At least 12 police personnel sustained injuries after the villagers resorted to stone-pelting during a commotion at a Gram Sabha meeting in Dumka late in the night on Sunday.

According to officials, some of the villagers opposing a proposed coal mine in Dumka pelted stones at police personnel deployed for security. The incident took place late Sunday night in the Badalpara-Kalyanpur area, under the jurisdiction of the Shikaripara police station, they said.

Dumka Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC), Aniket Sachan, said: "A Gram Sabha meeting was organized regarding the development of the coal mine. A commotion broke out during the meeting, following which the police personnel were attacked."

The DDC said seven police personnel sustained serious injuries, while the others were discharged after receiving first aid. Police had received information that protesters had allegedly taken a member of a team—which had gone there to conduct a survey for coal mining—hostage. Following this, the police arrived at the spot to rescue him.

"At least 12 police personnel have been injured in this clash. Two of them sustained head injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Dumka Sadar Hospital," said Officer-in-charge of the Shikaripara police station, Amit Lakra.