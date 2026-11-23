RANCHI: At least 12 police personnel sustained injuries after the villagers resorted to stone-pelting during a commotion at a Gram Sabha meeting in Dumka late in the night on Sunday.
According to officials, some of the villagers opposing a proposed coal mine in Dumka pelted stones at police personnel deployed for security. The incident took place late Sunday night in the Badalpara-Kalyanpur area, under the jurisdiction of the Shikaripara police station, they said.
Dumka Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC), Aniket Sachan, said: "A Gram Sabha meeting was organized regarding the development of the coal mine. A commotion broke out during the meeting, following which the police personnel were attacked."
The DDC said seven police personnel sustained serious injuries, while the others were discharged after receiving first aid. Police had received information that protesters had allegedly taken a member of a team—which had gone there to conduct a survey for coal mining—hostage. Following this, the police arrived at the spot to rescue him.
"At least 12 police personnel have been injured in this clash. Two of them sustained head injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Dumka Sadar Hospital," said Officer-in-charge of the Shikaripara police station, Amit Lakra.
According to Lakra, the police team had gone to the Badalpara-Kalyanpur area after receiving reports that villagers had taken a member of the coal mine survey team hostage. A clash broke out when the police team attempted to rescue the survey team member from the villagers' custody, he said.
Officials explained that the Kalyanpur-Badalpada coal mine, located in the Shikaripara block of Dumka district, had been allocated to the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL). HPGCL General Manager, Sagar Singh Meena, said that he had gone to the coal mine site to conduct a survey and attend a 'Gram Sabha' (village council) meeting, but was held captive by the villagers.
"During the meeting, a group of villagers became aggressive and attacked our officials. Police personnel who arrived at the scene were also attacked," said Meena.
Meena recounted, "I was beaten with sticks and pelted with stones. The protesters even threw me into a water-filled pit. After that, I lost consciousness." Officials claimed that on Monday morning, some local residents found him in a secluded spot and took him to a hospital.