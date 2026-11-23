NEW DELHI: Initial performance trends have suggested that introduction of the barrier-less tolling through Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology has resulted in substantial increase in toll revenue and transaction volumes across seven operational plazas, where the new arrangement was introduced during the last six months.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the cumulative performance across these toll crossings recorded an increase of 19.84 percent in revenue.

While the system has eased travelling and led to earnings of NHAI, some vehicle owners deliberately masking, concealing or tampering with their vehicle registration number plates to evade toll payment. The Authority is coordinating with enforcement agencies to penalize defaulters and challans.

The first MLFF was launched in May at Choryasi plaza in Gujarat, subsequently the system was also implemented at eight more locations Mundka (Delhi), Gharaunda (Haryana) and Daulatpura, Manoharpura and Shahjahanpur (all in Rajasthan), besides Paranur, Nemili, and Chenasamudram in Tamil Nadu.

"As on October 31, 2026, the cumulative performance across these seven plazas (excluding Nemili and Chennasamudram which went live in November 2026) indicates an increase of 19.84 percent in net revenue to NHAI, compared to the corresponding pre-MLFF baseline. Transaction volumes have also registered significant growth," said NHAI officials.

In absolute terms, the seven plazas have generated cumulative net revenue of around Rs 538.95 crore, as against the corresponding pre-MLFF benchmark of approximately Rs 449.72 crore, representing additional net revenue of about Rs 89.23 crore.