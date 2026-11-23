NEW DELHI: Initial performance trends have suggested that introduction of the barrier-less tolling through Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology has resulted in substantial increase in toll revenue and transaction volumes across seven operational plazas, where the new arrangement was introduced during the last six months.
According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the cumulative performance across these toll crossings recorded an increase of 19.84 percent in revenue.
While the system has eased travelling and led to earnings of NHAI, some vehicle owners deliberately masking, concealing or tampering with their vehicle registration number plates to evade toll payment. The Authority is coordinating with enforcement agencies to penalize defaulters and challans.
The first MLFF was launched in May at Choryasi plaza in Gujarat, subsequently the system was also implemented at eight more locations Mundka (Delhi), Gharaunda (Haryana) and Daulatpura, Manoharpura and Shahjahanpur (all in Rajasthan), besides Paranur, Nemili, and Chenasamudram in Tamil Nadu.
"As on October 31, 2026, the cumulative performance across these seven plazas (excluding Nemili and Chennasamudram which went live in November 2026) indicates an increase of 19.84 percent in net revenue to NHAI, compared to the corresponding pre-MLFF baseline. Transaction volumes have also registered significant growth," said NHAI officials.
In absolute terms, the seven plazas have generated cumulative net revenue of around Rs 538.95 crore, as against the corresponding pre-MLFF benchmark of approximately Rs 449.72 crore, representing additional net revenue of about Rs 89.23 crore.
"The increase in revenue is particularly noteworthy as it has been achieved alongside a substantial increase in transaction volumes and reduction in collection cost. This demonstrates that MLFF is not merely facilitating faster toll collection but is also improving the efficiency and coverage of toll collection, thereby reducing revenue leakage and ensuring better realisation of the applicable user fee," the officials added.
The NHAI has taken serious cognizance of people who are evading the toll by concealing or tampering with the registration number plates.
"The NHAI is closely coordinating with the concerned State Governments and enforcement agencies to ensure strict action against such defaulters. Police Check Posts have been established at certain MLFF locations, including Gharaunda Fee Plaza, where vehicles found indulging in such practices are being intercepted and challaned under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," said officials.
The NHAI is deploying AI-based technological solutions, including Vehicle Fingerprinting and integration with the VAHAN database, to identify such vehicles and trace their registered owners.
"E-notices are being issued for recovery of unpaid user fees and applicable VAHAN services are being restricted in cases where such notices remain unpaid, in accordance with the prescribed enforcement framework," the officials added.
Around 60 percent of the e-notices issued across these plazas have already been realised. This reflects the effectiveness of technology-enabled enforcement in ensuring compliance and recovering user fees even from vehicles that initially evade payment, they added.