PATNA: Ladma in Bihar’s Patna is getting ready to host VIPs for the marriage of expelled Janata Dal (U) MLA from Mokama Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh. Known as Chhote Sarkar or Dada in this area, he is leaving no stone unturned to make the wedding ceremony a memorable event for four lakh guests, which will include leaders from the political parties of all denominations.

Shivangi will marry Rishikesh Kumar, who holds an MBA from Georgia State University in Atlanta and has reportedly lived and worked in the US for over a decade.

Billed as the “wedding of the year”, the event will feature thematic pavilions, helipads, a lavish food spread and a horse-racing competition, whose winner will get a Mahindra Thar, while the runners up will get a motorcycle and a scooter. More than half a dozen pandals have been erected around Singh’s residence, while cooking arrangements have been made at three nearby locations.

Nearly three truckloads of coal and LPG cylinders and over three dozen coal-fired stoves have been brought in for preparing food for the guests. Hired cooks have already started preparing sweets for guests. The wedding menu will feature more than 150 dishes, including traditional Bihari delicacies, such as litti chokha and silao-khaja from Nalanda.

The wedding venue, spread over nearly 10 bighas, will have waterproof, air-conditioned pavilions modelled on landmarks, such as Taj Mahal and Red Fort. A Jaipur-inspired stage for the “jaimala” ceremony is also being constructed.

The horse race will feature around 150 horses from across the country that will be held on November 25 on a 12-bigha ground. The festivities began on Friday with a “tilak” ceremony at a resort in Danapur, for which Anant Singh reached Ladma in a convoy of around 200 vehicles.