GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP in Tripura has intensified its campaign for the November 27 civic elections, with Chief Minister Manik Saha leading it from the front.

The BJP is going to polls in the backdrop of its dismal performance in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council(TTAADC) elections, held in April, where it finished with four seats. BJP ally Tipra Motha Party had swept the polls, winning the remaining 24 seats. The CPI(M) and the Congress had failed to open their account.

The BJP is now going all guns blazing, buoyed by its victory in 77 of the 345 seats in civic bodies polls uncontested. The state has 21 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Saha, who on Monday led a door-to-door campaign, held a road show and addressed a rally, claimed that the BJP was receiving support from people.

“I went to different places, conducting a door-to-door campaign this morning. Wherever I go, I find people’s support for us,” he said.

He also said that the BJP’s main objective was to serve the people and that the double engine train was going fast towards the 2047 destination of “Vikshit Bharat”.

“Our challenge lies within ourselves. The Congress and the CPI(M) are not our challenge. We heard the Congress’ slogan of ‘vote chori’ but this is not going to work. We work all 365 days of the year for the welfare of people. We don’t face them only during elections. We take every election seriously,” the Chief Minister said.

Attacking the CPI(M), he said there was no democracy in Communist-ruled China, and that the Communists in India were hiding behind the mask of democracy.

The BJP-led NDA, the CPI(M) and the Congress are the main players in the civic elections. The 77 seats, which the BJP won unopposed, were in five civic bodies. Voting in the remaining 268 seats will decide the fate of 810 candidates.

At 342, the BJP fielded the highest number of candidates, followed by the CPI(M) 218 and the Congress 201. The votes will be counted on December 2.