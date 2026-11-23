BHOPAL: The BJP has deployed Mahila Morcha workers and leaders from eight states—Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan—as Mahila Vistaraks across all 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls. Each has been assigned one Assembly segment as part of a grassroots outreach exercise.

Madhya Pradesh has sent more than 40 Mahila Morcha leaders for the assignment. In Sitapur district bordering Lucknow, three Mahila Vistaraks from MP and five from Jharkhand have been deployed since November 20 for the first phase of the week-long exercise. Among them is Lalita Purvaiya, joint office secretary of the MP BJP Mahila Morcha, from Narmadapuram.

“Our work in UP began on November 20 with a training programme addressed by Mahila Morcha national president Roopkumari Choudhary. The biggest takeaway was that you may be a good speaker back home, but in Uttar Pradesh, you have to be a good listener and reporter while working in your allotted constituency,” Purvaiya said over the phone.

After the training, the women have fanned out across their assigned constituencies, meeting party workers, from mandal-level office-bearers to grassroots cadres. The first phase is focused on listening and gathering organisational feedback rather than campaigning among voters.

“We are first interacting with party cadres. This will be followed by more proactive engagement with voters, particularly women. We are seeking feedback on the government’s performance, areas of concern, the actual report card of the MLA and who could be the most suitable candidate in constituencies the BJP lost in 2022,” said another MP Mahila Morcha leader.