The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has launched the Cockroach Club, a pan-India initiative to set up physical spaces for young Indians to come together and talk about culture, politics and society.

The initiative is a sign of a change in approach for the movement, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, moving on from just online activism and street protests to actually setting up permanent off-line spaces and running events in the real world across the country.

The first one, "Legacy of Bapu", was on 21st November at Gandhi Bhavan, Pune. It was a fairly large gathering with an estimated 250-300 people in attendance. It was a day of discussion, performance and culture.

Designed by co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, the Cockroach Club is all about serious civic engagement with a dash of entertainment. The format is a mix of lectures and debates on key figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr B R Ambedkar. There are also film showings, stand-up comedy and a good deal of quiet space for students to study and prepare for their exams.

As per NDTV reports, the live taping of the very first Pune event was pretty much in the same vein as Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent in terms of stage setup, format and the self deprecating humour. The organisers are reportedly planning to release the recordings of future events as regular episodes on OTT style platforms, thus potentially giving the initiative a much wider audience on digital platforms.