The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has launched the Cockroach Club, a pan-India initiative to set up physical spaces for young Indians to come together and talk about culture, politics and society.
The initiative is a sign of a change in approach for the movement, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, moving on from just online activism and street protests to actually setting up permanent off-line spaces and running events in the real world across the country.
The first one, "Legacy of Bapu", was on 21st November at Gandhi Bhavan, Pune. It was a fairly large gathering with an estimated 250-300 people in attendance. It was a day of discussion, performance and culture.
Designed by co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, the Cockroach Club is all about serious civic engagement with a dash of entertainment. The format is a mix of lectures and debates on key figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr B R Ambedkar. There are also film showings, stand-up comedy and a good deal of quiet space for students to study and prepare for their exams.
As per NDTV reports, the live taping of the very first Pune event was pretty much in the same vein as Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent in terms of stage setup, format and the self deprecating humour. The organisers are reportedly planning to release the recordings of future events as regular episodes on OTT style platforms, thus potentially giving the initiative a much wider audience on digital platforms.
Beyond Pune there are plans afoot among the CJP cadre to set up Cockroach Clubs in various parts of India including Delhi and the countryside. The aim is to create an independent pressure group and forum for discussion which will foster political awareness, public participation and cultural exchange among the youth of India.
Crucially it's not intending to register as a political party in any sense. It's aiming to be an independent civic and cultural platform for young people, an alternative space in which they can question, debate and get involved with public issues.
With the launch of Cockroach Club, CJP is attempting to take its rather unusual brand of political satire and youth activism and turn it into a real community.