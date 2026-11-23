Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke raised concerns over tribal issues in Goa, alleging that the government was taking away land belonging to tribal communities.

Speaking to ANI, Dipke said, "The tribal issues, we can clearly see what the government is trying to do here. They are not just trying to take away their rights; they are also taking away their lands. In Karapur, the land of the villages has been taken away for the friends of the ministers who are supposed to be builders."

He demanded immediate police protection for local activist Gaurish Gadi, who got seriously injured while trying to fight for the poeple. He stressed that if another attack takes place on Gadi, the State will be responsible for failing to provide him safety.

"I went to Karapur; there, the people have to travel one and a half hours to get to GMC. The hero of that village, Gaurish Gadi, who has been brutally assaulted, for what? He was just trying to fight for the people. He was beaten up by the land mafia so brutally that he is still in the hospital with eight stitches on his head and with a hand that is fractured. He must be provided immediate security. If there is another assault or attack on Gaurish Gadi, it will be the responsibility of the state, which has failed to provide him safety," he said.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka condemned the alleged transfer of Goan land to private capitalists. CJP Goa announced that, in collaboration with local residents, will draft a Citizens' Manifesto ahead of the upcoming elections, placing the scrapping of Section 39A, a contentious provision governing land-zone conversions, at the top of its agenda.