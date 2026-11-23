RAIPUR: For nearly a couple of years, a shadow economy thrived in the lanes of Chhattisgarh's Durg district, turning ordinary bank accounts into the lifeline of national cybercrime syndicates.

Lured by the promise of quick cash, misguided youths, contract labourers, and daily wage earners handed over their banking credentials to middlemen—unknowingly becoming foot soldiers in a clandestine racket that Durg Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vijay Agrawal described as a sprawling "cottage industry.”



Today, that chain has been decisively broken.

Through a relentless, intelligence-led crackdown over the past year, Durg Police have dismantled the local mule-account syndicate, sending more than 350 accused—including 37 key agents and two private bank employees—behind bars.

“Investigations revealed that fraudsters operated with fixed market rates: a standard savings account fetched Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, while a current or business account was bought for Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, paid either as a lump sum or a monthly retainer. Once acquired, syndicates immediately altered the Registered Mobile Number (RMN) linked to the account. Kept completely in the dark without transaction alerts, original account holders only realised the scale of the fraud—spanning cyber scams, illegal betting, and online gaming—when police traced Rs 15.35 crore in disputed transactions across 1,668 flagged accounts and knocked on their doors with arrest warrants”, SSP Agrawal told TNIE.