The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned AAP MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, several serving and retired Punjab government officials and family members of Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora for questioning in a money laundering probe against the woman legislator.

The agency has asked Dhose, who represents Dharamkot, to appear at its Chandigarh zonal office on November 27, officials said. Kaur Arora (42) and her husband Rakesh Arora have also been summoned to depose on November 26 and 25, respectively.

The ED has further summoned Kaur Arora's father Jaspal Singh, brother Valjinder Singh and maternal uncle Harminder Singh on November 27, November 30 and December 2, respectively.

Among the government officials called for questioning are Moga District Revenue Officer Gurdev Singh Dham, Patwari Nirvair Singh and former Moga Tehsildar Lakhwinder Singh Gill. A man named Lakhwinder, a partner and director of a hospital-cum-de-addiction centre linked to the MLA, has also been asked to appear on Monday.

The probe pertains to the alleged siphoning of compensation funds paid to residents of Moga district for land acquired to construct National Highway 754A.

The ED case stems from an FIR registered by Moga Police at Dharamkot police station over alleged manipulation of revenue records relating to government land in Adhraman village. The manipulation allegedly led to the wrongful disbursement of more than Rs 1 crore in compensation.

Following searches at her premises earlier this month, the ED alleged that Kaur Arora and her husband facilitated the diversion of the compensation funds.

Kaur Arora, however, accused the BJP of political vendetta, claiming that during the 42-hour searches at her residence, the ED officials repeatedly pressured her to join the BJP in return for a ministerial position.

She also claimed that the searches at her residence and hospital yielded no cash or other incriminating material.

The AAP Women's Wing president in Punjab has been renominated by the party from Moga for the Assembly elections expected early next year.

(With inputs from PTI)