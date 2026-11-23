NEW DELHI: India has less than a fourth of the minimum number of helicopters it requires, resulting in a crippling shortage that is affecting emergency medical services, heli-tourism and corporate travel, government sources said.

The shortage has also prevented the deployment of helicopter ambulances, particularly in remote and hilly areas, where they could provide crucial life-saving assistance. Heli-tourism has struggled to take off on a large scale, while demand from corporates for quick travel options for executives to avoid road traffic remains largely unmet.

A government source told this reporter that India currently has more than 270 helicopters, including those operated by government agencies and private companies, of which nearly 240 are operational at any given time. The remaining aircraft are grounded due to maintenance requirements, replacement of parts or other operational issues.

“We require at least a minimum of 1,000 helicopters to meet the requirements of the population of a country our size,” the source said.

Highlighting the disparity between India and other countries, the source cited Sao Paulo in Brazil, which alone has more than 300 helicopters, of which around 18% are deployed as ambulances.

The shortage of helicopters is compounded by a severe lack of trained pilots and the absence of private helicopter training institutes in India, aviation consultant and former helicopter pilot Captain Tejwant Singh Rait said.

“Nearly 90 per cent of the present pilots are former personnel who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force or Coast Guard. There is a huge dearth of helicopter pilots and many private operators who ventured into this business have shut shop because of this shortage,” he said.