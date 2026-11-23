NEW DELHI: The Netherlands views India's continued engagement with Russia as an "added value," as New Delhi can use its ties with Moscow to persuade it to end the war in Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen has said.

Berendsen is on an official visit to India from November 22 to 23. He co-chaired the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Sunday and reviewed the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership.

"We understand that India has its own history, its own role in the world and its own relations," Berendsen told PTI on Sunday, responding to a question on India's strategic autonomy and its continued engagement with Moscow.

"We actually see it as an added value of our relationship with India that it has a relationship with Russia and can also use that relationship to show Russia that it needs to put an end to this war and accept a ceasefire," he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war, in its fifth year, continues with intensified attacks from both sides. Russia has stepped up strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, while US-brokered peace talks have made little progress beyond a prisoner swap.

Berendsen said India and the Netherlands, as trading countries, shared concerns over maritime security and freedom of navigation, and needed to work together to address challenges in an increasingly uncertain world.

"I think we're dealing with the same challenges: how to decrease dependencies, how to be more strategically autonomous on critical raw materials, technology and energy," he said.

"If you want to do that, you need to diversify, which means new partnerships. I think the Netherlands, the EU and India are doing exactly that," he added.

On trade, he described the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement, expected to be signed in December, as a crucial step that could open opportunities beyond merchandise trade.