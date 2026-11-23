In the theatre of contemporary politics, symbolism is often a potent instrument of communication. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a subtle-yet-significant political statement by waving a gamchha—the traditional cloth deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the Hindi heartland. “PM Modi’s message fanned out around Vaishali, areas dominated by the Yadavs,” remarked a senior BJP leader from the Yadav community, among whom the cloth is regarded as a symbol of cultural identity and tradition. The gesture carried a message that extended to poll-bound UP as well.
Short session before state polls
The power corridors are abuzz with speculation that the government is considering convening the Winter Session in the first week of December. It’s likely to be 7-12 days long, largely because of forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat. “Apart from the Bill seeking constitutional amendment for a third reservation for women in legislative bodies, the House is unlikely to discuss other key legislations in this session,” said a source. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju may announce the dates on or after November 24. An all-party meeting is also expected to be convened.
Gurus in high spirits
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the star guest at the New Delhi residence of BJP’s National Media Head and Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, Anil Baluni, who celebrated Garhwal’s Budhi Diwali in grand style. Also in attendance were chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and a few celebrities. While Shah was thronged by journalists, the bonhomie between two gurus—Ramdev and Dhirendra Krishna Shastri—caught everyone’s attention. The yoga guru was so high-spirited that his loud laughter was heard above the hill music playing.
Glass ceiling of MP police
Madhya Pradesh is possibly poised for a first in police leadership, with the state having an opportunity to appoint its first woman Director General of Police. The Public Service Commission has shortlisted three 1991-batch IPS officers for the top post, including Pragya Richa Srivastava, currently heading the Home Guard and State Disaster Emergency Response Force. If CM Mohan Yadav picks Srivastava, she will break a longstanding gender barrier in the state force. The other two contenders are Varun Kapoor, Director General of Jail and Correctional Services and Upendra Kumar Jain, who heads the Economic Offences Wing.
Cryptic clichés for terrorists
Post-operation messaging seems to have acquired its own dark idiomatic expressions among the security leadership, particularly after the neutralisation of terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat at Kulgam in Kashmir. Director General of the CRPF G P Singh sent a cryptic message to terrorists while announcing Bhat’s killing: “Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather,” while the J&K Police said, “You can run, but you can’t hide!” Confidence among the forces in J&K seems to be rising.