Short session before state polls

The power corridors are abuzz with speculation that the government is considering convening the Winter Session in the first week of December. It’s likely to be 7-12 days long, largely because of forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat. “Apart from the Bill seeking constitutional amendment for a third reservation for women in legislative bodies, the House is unlikely to discuss other key legislations in this session,” said a source. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju may announce the dates on or after November 24. An all-party meeting is also expected to be convened.