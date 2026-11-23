SRINAGAR: Ahead of the Hill Council polls on December 4, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra Sunday indicated that newly elected representatives of hill councils would be part of the dialogue process with the Central government. The administration has proposed holding the next round of talks with Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) after December 15.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, Kundra said that elected representatives were the voice of the people, and their participation in the dialogue process would be necessary. However, he said the decision on their inclusion in talks would be taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Rejecting reports that the government intended to replace LAB and KDA with newly elected representatives in talks with MHA, Kundra said, “The elected candidates are the voice of the people, and they will have to be made part of the process. But suggesting that we will only talk to them and leave LAB and KDA is wrong”.

The LAB and KDA have been demanding constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and a UT-level elected body for Ladakh. On resumption of the stalled dialogue between MHA and KDA and LAB, Kundra said he twice held discussions with LAB chief Chering Dorjay and assured him that talks would resume after the Hill Council elections. He said Dorjay had informed him that Losar would be celebrated on December 9, making it difficult to schedule discussions.

“I told him that we can hold talks after December 15 and agree on a mutually convenient date. I am waiting for him to communicate,” Kundra said.

The Chief Secretary defended the election schedule, citing substantial voter participation in previous local polls.