NEW DELHI: Taking action against a complaint put out on social media by Delhi-based advocate Vineet Jindal on the poor quality of the Class X textbooks of the National Council of Educational Research and Technology (NCERT) used by his son, the Council announced on Monday that it had penalised the printer.

Stating that it has received multiple complaints on substandard and inferior printing quality, it has warned all its empanelled printing presses that it would even terminate the contract of a printer or debar them if their work was not up to the mark.

The text book which he flagged was the History subject and the printer against whom action is taken is Shriji Enterprises based in Greater Noida. No one at NCERT was able to specify the penalty amount levied or confirm the name of the printer.

In a post on X, NCERT said, “Penalty has been imposed on the printer for substandard printing quality of the NCERT textbook. An advisory has also been issued to all concerned to strictly ensure that prescribed quality standards are maintained and not compromised during printing.”

NCERT in an advisory issued to all its printing concerns and released to the media conceded the Council had been receiving numerous complaints from various parts of the country regarding the poor and substandard printing quality of is textbooks and other publications available in the market.

Such complaints pertain to inferior printing quality, which adversely affects the overall quality and acceptability of NCERT publications and undermines the reputation and credibility of the Council.