NEW DELHI: Taking action against a complaint put out on social media by Delhi-based advocate Vineet Jindal on the poor quality of the Class X textbooks of the National Council of Educational Research and Technology (NCERT) used by his son, the Council announced on Monday that it had penalised the printer.
Stating that it has received multiple complaints on substandard and inferior printing quality, it has warned all its empanelled printing presses that it would even terminate the contract of a printer or debar them if their work was not up to the mark.
The text book which he flagged was the History subject and the printer against whom action is taken is Shriji Enterprises based in Greater Noida. No one at NCERT was able to specify the penalty amount levied or confirm the name of the printer.
In a post on X, NCERT said, “Penalty has been imposed on the printer for substandard printing quality of the NCERT textbook. An advisory has also been issued to all concerned to strictly ensure that prescribed quality standards are maintained and not compromised during printing.”
NCERT in an advisory issued to all its printing concerns and released to the media conceded the Council had been receiving numerous complaints from various parts of the country regarding the poor and substandard printing quality of is textbooks and other publications available in the market.
Such complaints pertain to inferior printing quality, which adversely affects the overall quality and acceptability of NCERT publications and undermines the reputation and credibility of the Council.
Asking printers to strictly adhere to the technical specifications, prescribed quality standards and production guidelines issued by NCERT periodically, it said that any deviation from the prescribed specifications and negligence in maintaining quality standards would be viewed seriously.
“In cases where violations are established, NCERT shall initiate appropriate action as per the applicable tender conditions and contractual provisions, including imposition of penalties, rejection of supplies, cancellation of allotted work, termination of contracts, revocation of empanelment and debarment/blacklisting, wherever warranted,” it said.
It called for maintaining consistently high standards in printing, colour reproduction, registration, finishing, binding and overall workmanship through depplyment of skilled manpower and adequate quality control mechanisms.
Earlier on Sunday in a series of posts on X tagging the Education Minister and the Education Ministry, Jindal said he was going through the NCERT textbook of his son, studying in Class X. “I am deeply concerned about the quality of printing. The text is extremely small, blurred and poorly printed, making it difficult for students to read comfortably,” his post said. Such poor-quality textbooks can cause unnecessary eye strain, headaches and other health concerns among school children, he alleged. He appealed to the Education Ministry to take cognisance of the issue.
The advocate further stated that the issue was not limited to blurred or double-printed text as the font size, printed quality, clarity and overall readability of NCERT Class X textbooks were of serious concern.
The post generated responses from parents and students concurring with the view.