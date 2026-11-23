NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal(NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports of municipal waste being dumped in the Aravalli hills and forest area near Bhankri village in Faridabad, Haryana, and sought responses from concerned government agencies.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava, along with expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroze Ahmad, expressed concern over media reports alleging that vehicles belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad were transporting waste to the area and dumping it in the green zone.

The tribunal directed the concerned departments to file affidavits before the next hearing, scheduled for March 3, with the replies to be submitted at least a week in advance.

Initiating proceedings on its own motion, the NGT observed that the Bhankri area forms part of an ecologically important hill system that supports vegetation and wildlife and plays a vital role in groundwater recharge.

The tribunal noted possible violations of several environmental laws, including the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and District Forest Officer, Faridabad, have been made respondents in the matter and directed to submit their replies through affidavits.

The move comes after the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad reportedly described the site as a temporary waste dumping ground, prompting protests from residents and environmentalists.

In a separate development, the tribunal also constituted a committee to investigate large-scale illegal mining at two sites in Mankawas village in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana, including alleged extraction below the groundwater level that could damage underground aquifers in the Aravallis.

The committee will comprise representatives from the HSPCB, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, CPCB, Union Environment Ministry, Central Ground Water Authority and the Deputy Commissioner of Charkhi Dadri.