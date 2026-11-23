Following an appeal by the company, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for further examination, which also declared it ‘unsafe’ due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs),” the FSSAI said.

The lab findings established the violations relating to unsafe food under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the regulator added.

Bisleri is the latest to face action from the FSSAI, which has been cracking down on food companies selling unhygienic, expired or unsafe food.

The food regulator said it has also sanctioned prosecution against a few other companies, including Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd, Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd, Mimansa Industries, and Asha Confectionery.