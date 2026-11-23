NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International after its packaged drinking water was found to be “unsafe” for consumption.
In a social media post, FSSAI said it had collected a regulatory sample of the packaged drinking water from its premises for testing. “The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS (Food Safety and Standards) Act, 2006,” the regulator said. International Agency for Research on Cancer considers bromate as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”.
Following an appeal by the company, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for further examination, which also declared it ‘unsafe’ due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs),” the FSSAI said.
The lab findings established the violations relating to unsafe food under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the regulator added.
Bisleri is the latest to face action from the FSSAI, which has been cracking down on food companies selling unhygienic, expired or unsafe food.
The food regulator said it has also sanctioned prosecution against a few other companies, including Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd, Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd, Mimansa Industries, and Asha Confectionery.