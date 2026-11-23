SRINAGAR: A viral video purportedly showing a heavy JCB excavator being used for road construction and land cutting near the pristine Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam has triggered outrage in Jammu and Kashmir.

Environmentalists, political leaders and religious figures in the state questioning the ecological consequences of such activities in one of the Himalayas’ most fragile landscapes.

Located along the Amarnath pilgrimage route, Sheshnag Lake is among the region’s most prominent high-altitude water bodies.

The questions are being raised who authorised the use of heavy machinery near the lake and whether the activity has undergone the necessary environmental scrutiny.

Expressing serious concern over the reported use of heavy machinery near the lake, Dr Mohammad Sameer Shafi Siddiqui said the visuals were disturbing, particularly given the already diminishing glacial cover in the Kolahoi region and other parts of Kashmir.

"The video of this heavy machine tampering near the vicinity of Sheshnag that is surfacing on social media is very disturbing and alarming," he said.

“Provided the already diminishing glacial cover at Kolhai and other places, one fails to understand that how come such heavy machines are cutting in to our already fragile ecosystem and this time near such a pristine high altitude glacial lake,” he said.

Siddiqui pointed out that Sheshnag is a major source of water for the Lidder River, on which a substantial population depends for drinking water and agricultural activities.

"It is simply abhorrent to see how and why all this is happening," he said, calling attention to the potential consequences of disturbing such an environmentally sensitive area.