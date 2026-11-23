SRINAGAR: A viral video purportedly showing a heavy JCB excavator being used for road construction and land cutting near the pristine Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam has triggered outrage in Jammu and Kashmir.
Environmentalists, political leaders and religious figures in the state questioning the ecological consequences of such activities in one of the Himalayas’ most fragile landscapes.
Located along the Amarnath pilgrimage route, Sheshnag Lake is among the region’s most prominent high-altitude water bodies.
The questions are being raised who authorised the use of heavy machinery near the lake and whether the activity has undergone the necessary environmental scrutiny.
Expressing serious concern over the reported use of heavy machinery near the lake, Dr Mohammad Sameer Shafi Siddiqui said the visuals were disturbing, particularly given the already diminishing glacial cover in the Kolahoi region and other parts of Kashmir.
"The video of this heavy machine tampering near the vicinity of Sheshnag that is surfacing on social media is very disturbing and alarming," he said.
“Provided the already diminishing glacial cover at Kolhai and other places, one fails to understand that how come such heavy machines are cutting in to our already fragile ecosystem and this time near such a pristine high altitude glacial lake,” he said.
Siddiqui pointed out that Sheshnag is a major source of water for the Lidder River, on which a substantial population depends for drinking water and agricultural activities.
"It is simply abhorrent to see how and why all this is happening," he said, calling attention to the potential consequences of disturbing such an environmentally sensitive area.
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman Mohit Bhan described the reported construction activity as a contradiction of the religious and ecological significance of the site.
Sharing a video of the works on X, he wrote, "A crime against Hinduism and faith in nature", highlighting the sacred place Sheshnag occupies in Hindu religious tradition.
“According to Hindu belief, Sheshnag it is the sacred landscape where Shiva is believed to have left behind the serpents before proceeding towards the Amarnath Cave to narrate the Amar Katha to Parvati,” he said.
Bhan said for generations, Hinduism has revered rivers, springs, lakes and mountains as sacred manifestations of nature. “There is a profound contradiction in invoking Hindu faith while allowing the very landscape associated with that faith to be disturbed through unnecessary construction, road cutting and surface levelling.”
“What is being projected as development must not come at the cost of a fragile alpine ecosystem and a landscape deeply embedded in Hindu religious belief. Faith and ecology are not competing interests. Both demand protection,” the PDP spokesman said.
“You cannot celebrate the sanctity of a pilgrimage while disregarding the sanctity of the landscape through which it passes. If we cannot respect Sacred Sheshnag, what exactly are we preserving in the name of the Amarnath Yatra,” he questioned.
Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said visuals and reports of heavy machinery operating near the pristine Sheshnag Lake, in the glacial zone of Pahalgam are very disturbing, raising serious concern among people about the ecological impact of construction in this fragile Himalayan region.
He said the retreat of glaciers and the devastating glacier-related floods witnessed in neighbouring Nepal were reminders of the growing vulnerability of mountain ecosystems.
Mirwaiz said Kashmir has always welcomed Amarnath yatra pilgrims and “and improving facilities for them has never been an issue. But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem.”
“Those governing owe answers to people for the serious environmental concerns created by such developmental projects,” he said and demanded immediate halt to the activist.
Environmental activist and RTI campaigner Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat also questioned the use of heavy machinery in the glacial zone.
“This is a disaster - How such a heavy machine reach to our Glaciers of Kashmir,” Bhat said.
Environmentalist Nikhil Saini, meanwhile, called for clarity over the purpose of the reported construction.
"If this construction at Sheshnag, Pahalgam, is for defence purposes or some really critical emergency connectivity, then okay. But otherwise, this honestly looks so wrong," Saini said.
We’ve seen enough disasters over the years to understand how fragile mountain terrain is. At some point, we really need to question whether such constructions are even worth it,” he said.
J&K Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami said the visuals are heartbreaking. “How ruthlessly they are cutting into the very heart of our beautiful, fragile land”.
“The use of heavy machinery near the pristine Sheshnag Lake in Pahalgam Kashmir is deeply disturbing. An alpine lake is a gift of nature, not a playground for JCBs and reckless construction.
These fragile ecosystems cannot withstand indiscriminate human intervention without serious and potentially irreversible consequences,” he said and warned that Kashmir could be heading towards a Joshimath-like ecological disaster if this approach to development continues.
“What we have witnessed in Uttarakhand should serve as a warning. We cannot afford to wait for a disaster to strike before we wake up to the consequences of our actions,” he said.
Nasir demanded the government must explain who authorised the use of heavy machinery in this ecologically sensitive zone, whether the necessary environmental assessments and clearances were obtained, and who will be held accountable for the damage.
“Development must not come at the cost of our ecology. We cannot afford to destroy the Kashmir we claim to be developing,” he added.