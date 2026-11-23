CHANDIGARH: After Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) have managed to infiltrate 13 unofficial WhatsApp groups of the Army, Central paramilitary forces and civil defence organizations. Now sweeping security audits are underway of these groups.
Sources said that the reports of infiltration by PIOs in these groups came to light last week, when a case involving a female PIO posing as a DRDO scientist entering one of these WhatsApp groups and managing to access sensitive defence information, was discovered, sources privy to details said.
One of the groups flagged by intelligence agencies had a civilian allegedly in touch with a PIO posing as a scientist from the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). A PIO named 'Soniya' joined the 'All India Defence Civilian Mutual Transfer Posting' WhatsApp group, claiming to be a scientist with the DRDO.
She had engaged in extensive conversations with a civilian staff member, gradually ensnaring the employee in her trap. The employee reportedly leaked sensitive defence-related information to the PIO in exchange for monetary considerations, sources said.
An advisory in this regard was issued last week to all defence and security establishments, including the Central Armed Police Forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
According to the advisory, the PIOs have gained unauthorised access to WhatsApp groups using spoofed or compromised mobile numbers and have been working as `silent members’ within those groups.
Where temporary use is unavoidable, the advisory recommends using Incognito or Private Browsing mode on a trusted computer and logging out manually afterwards. It also warns against accessing the WhatsApp Web through cybercafés, public kiosks, hotel business centres and borrowed computers.
It is learnt that all armed forces and other organisations have been put on high alert and all personnel have been asked to immediately exit the compromised WhatsApp groups.
The group's administrators have been directed to audit the members' lists of their respective groups. Besides, they have been directed to remove unknown and unverified members from these groups.
Sources said that the defence and security personnel have been directed to organise cyber awareness campaigns among themselves to spread greater vigilance regarding these cyberattacks.
Security agencies have launched a thorough investigation into suspicious mobile numbers, user profiles, and compromised WhatsApp groups. The ongoing investigation is aimed at identifying the exact individuals who entered these groups under false identities, determining which employees were contacted, and ascertaining the precise nature of the leaked information. Investigators are also working to establish how long the data leak had been occurring and uncover the broader network operating behind the infiltration.
The security agencies fear that these platforms could be exploited to collect granular information regarding troop placements, military movements, sensitive sectors, and key defense installations.