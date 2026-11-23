CHANDIGARH: After Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) have managed to infiltrate 13 unofficial WhatsApp groups of the Army, Central paramilitary forces and civil defence organizations. Now sweeping security audits are underway of these groups.

Sources said that the reports of infiltration by PIOs in these groups came to light last week, when a case involving a female PIO posing as a DRDO scientist entering one of these WhatsApp groups and managing to access sensitive defence information, was discovered, sources privy to details said.

One of the groups flagged by intelligence agencies had a civilian allegedly in touch with a PIO posing as a scientist from the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). A PIO named 'Soniya' joined the 'All India Defence Civilian Mutual Transfer Posting' WhatsApp group, claiming to be a scientist with the DRDO.

She had engaged in extensive conversations with a civilian staff member, gradually ensnaring the employee in her trap. The employee reportedly leaked sensitive defence-related information to the PIO in exchange for monetary considerations, sources said.

An advisory in this regard was issued last week to all defence and security establishments, including the Central Armed Police Forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

According to the advisory, the PIOs have gained unauthorised access to WhatsApp groups using spoofed or compromised mobile numbers and have been working as `silent members’ within those groups.