CHANDIGARH: A new political realignment appears to be taking shape in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the breakaway Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD), led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) exploring an electoral alliance.
While the possibility of an alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains unclear, the three parties are moving towards a tie-up, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) also likely to join.
A meeting was held in Faridkot on Sunday evening between Giani Harpreet Singh, president of Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), and Avtar Singh Karimpuri, Punjab BSP president, to discuss the proposed alliance. The BSP and Amritpal Singh's party have already agreed to join hands.
The proposed alliance is seen as an attempt to combine the regional influence and voter bases of the three parties. Amritpal Singh's party has a relatively strong support base in the Majha region, which accounts for 25 Assembly seats, while the BSP's core support base is among Dalit voters, particularly in the 23-seat Doaba region.
The development comes after a delegation of Punar Surjit leaders met the BJP's top leadership in Delhi to discuss a possible alliance, although neither side made any announcement on the outcome of the meeting.
A delegation of SAD (Punar Surjit), led by Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Santa Singh Umaidpuri, met the AD-WPD delegation, comprising Mandeep Singh, Babu Singh Brar and Kabal Singh, in Jalandhar. BSP representatives were also part of the discussions.
Separately, a meeting was held in Faridkot between leaders of Waris Punjab De, SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh and senior BSP leader Avtar Singh Karimpuri to discuss the proposed alliance and the possibility of jointly contesting the elections.
Confirming the development, SAD (Punar Surjit) general secretary Gurpartap Singh Wadala said the party had been waiting for the BJP to form an alliance for the past five months, but the saffron party appeared undecided.
“Thus now with less than two and half months left for the elections we are in talks with Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) as we want to bring all panthic outfits on one platform besides making it board based thus farmers, and forces fighting for the rights of Dalits and the downtrodden will be brought on board so talks with Bharatiya Janata Party are also going on. We have been waiting for Bharatiya Janata Party to decide upon the alliance for the past five month for alliance, but they appear to be undecided,” he said.
Wadala alleged that the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, the traditional parties, had ditched Punjab and failed to resolve issues affecting the masses. “Last time AAP came to power claiming to bring 'Baldlav' but nothing has happened, so the people are fed-up from their false claims and promises,” he said.
Senior AD-WPD leader Manpreet Ayali said talks with SAD (Punar Surjit) and the BSP were at an advanced stage and expressed hope that an alliance of the parties would be formed. “One cannot says anything in politics till the final call is taken,” he added.
The development comes nearly 10 days after Punar Surjit chief Giani Harpreet Singh criticised SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal at a public meeting at Rehru Sahib Gurdwara in Sahnewal. He had ruled out any alliance with the SAD and said he would oppose any party that entered into an alliance with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Akali Dal.
The proposed alliance has gained momentum following Amritpal's three-hour visit after three years to attend the cremation of his grandmother, Chanran Kaur.