CHANDIGARH: A new political realignment appears to be taking shape in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the breakaway Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD), led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) exploring an electoral alliance.

While the possibility of an alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains unclear, the three parties are moving towards a tie-up, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) also likely to join.

A meeting was held in Faridkot on Sunday evening between Giani Harpreet Singh, president of Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), and Avtar Singh Karimpuri, Punjab BSP president, to discuss the proposed alliance. The BSP and Amritpal Singh's party have already agreed to join hands.

The proposed alliance is seen as an attempt to combine the regional influence and voter bases of the three parties. Amritpal Singh's party has a relatively strong support base in the Majha region, which accounts for 25 Assembly seats, while the BSP's core support base is among Dalit voters, particularly in the 23-seat Doaba region.

The development comes after a delegation of Punar Surjit leaders met the BJP's top leadership in Delhi to discuss a possible alliance, although neither side made any announcement on the outcome of the meeting.

A delegation of SAD (Punar Surjit), led by Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Santa Singh Umaidpuri, met the AD-WPD delegation, comprising Mandeep Singh, Babu Singh Brar and Kabal Singh, in Jalandhar. BSP representatives were also part of the discussions.

Separately, a meeting was held in Faridkot between leaders of Waris Punjab De, SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh and senior BSP leader Avtar Singh Karimpuri to discuss the proposed alliance and the possibility of jointly contesting the elections.