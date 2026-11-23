The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking corrections to Uttar Pradesh's municipal electoral rolls over discrepancies in house numbers, observing that the right to seek correction of an electoral roll entry is personal to an individual voter and cannot ordinarily be exercised through a PIL.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it was not inclined to entertain the petition, noting that individual voters could approach the competent election authorities to rectify errors in their electoral roll entries.

“The right to seek correction of an electoral-roll entry is personal to the individual voter and cannot ordinarily be pursued collectively through a PIL. The municipal electoral rolls are governed by their own rules, and individual voters can approach the competent election authorities for corrections,” Justice Bagchi orally observed.

The petitioner had contended that changes in house numbers had resulted in discrepancies in the municipal electoral rolls. Despite representations being submitted to the authorities, the issues had allegedly remained unresolved.

The plea also sought alignment of municipal electoral rolls with those maintained for parliamentary and Assembly elections to ensure consistency in voter records.

The court's observation underscores that discrepancies in municipal electoral rolls must be addressed through the statutory mechanisms available to individual voters rather than through collective intervention under a PIL.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, the Electoral Registration Officer is empowered to correct or delete erroneous entries or include eligible voters following an inquiry. The law also provides for an appeal against the officer's decision.

(With inputs from PTI)