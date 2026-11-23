Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said India's improved ranking in the Asia Power Index reflected how far the country has changed, risen and moved ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

His remarks came after the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026 said India has consolidated its position as the third-most powerful country and a "major powerhouse" in Asia.

"Not just Lowy, several global rating agencies have ranked India quite high in the economy, military, and financial sectors," Rijiju told reporters in Delhi.

He said that 12 years ago, the country used to have much lower rankings, but now, India has risen and moved far ahead.

"Today, we remain in the top three or four, right at the top. We are definitely in the top 10 and top five. India has changed now; our leadership is strong," he added.

Rijiju said the opposition will say various things because, obviously, the opposition cannot praise the government.