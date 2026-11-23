NEW DELHI: The country’s first 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor to run bullet trains is on track, with ongoing construction of an underground station and an undersea tunnel.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a 3,200-tonne tunnel-boring machine is currently cutting through a rock beneath Thane creek to construct the country’s first undersea rail tunnel.

As part of the project, railway authorities are building an underground station at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai at a depth exceeding the height of a 10-storey building.

The station will serve as the originating point of the corridor. “In the heart of Mumbai’s business district, we are building the only underground station on the corridor, and it is an engineering story of its own,” Vaishnaw said.

The underground station will have three levels, accommodating platforms, the concourse and essential services. Each of its six platforms will be more than 400 metres long, enabling them to accommodate bullet trains.

The other stations along the corridor are being designed to reflect distinctive identities, culture and economic significance of the cities. For example, Surat, known for its diamond industry, will have a station whose facade is inspired by diamonds. In 2027, India’s first bullet train journey will run from Surat to Vapi.