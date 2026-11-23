RANCHI: In a significant ruling on the inheritance rights of women in the Santhal Adivasi community, the Jharkhand High Court held that daughters cannot be excluded from their father's property solely on the basis of traditional beliefs.

A division bench of Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar observed on Monday that any party seeking to deny daughters a share in ancestral property on the grounds of Santhal customary practices must establish, through concrete evidence, that the alleged custom continues to exist and is binding.

“The evidence adduced on behalf of the party concerned must prove the alleged custom, and the proof must not be unsatisfactory or conflicting. A custom cannot be extended by analogy or logical process, and it also cannot be established by a priori method. Material customs must be proved properly and satisfactorily, until the time that such custom has, by way of frequent proof in the Court, becomes so notorious that the Court takes judicial notice of it,” stated the court order.

The court made it clear that daughters cannot be deprived of their inheritance rights solely by citing age-old customs.

The High Court also upheld the judgment of a lower appellate court in a land dispute dating back nearly 41 years involving Turka village in the Kundhit area of Jamtara district.

The dispute dates back to 1985, when a Santhal woman from Turka village filed a title suit seeking ownership and possession of her ancestral property, listed under Schedules ‘A’ and ‘B’. On October 5, 1996, the trial court partly allowed her claim, recognising her ownership of only one-third of the disputed property instead of the entire estate.

The woman subsequently approached the first appellate court, which, on March 4, 2006, modified the trial court's order and recognised her ownership of the entire ancestral property.

Challenging the appellate court's decision, the defendants, Sanatan Hembram and others, filed a second appeal before the Jharkhand High Court in 2006. In view of conflicting rulings by single-judge benches, the matter was eventually referred to a division bench for adjudication.

Advocate Jai Prakash Jha, representing the appellants, argued that in Turka village, daughters do not inherit property, and that succession is permitted only in cases involving a ‘gharjamai’ (a marriage arrangement where the husband resides with the wife’s family).

Meanwhile, counsel for the plaintiffs, Atanu Banerjee, and Amicus Curiae Sumeet Gadodia invoked the right to equality, citing changing times and the Supreme Court’s judgment in Madhu Kishwar v. State of Bihar.

In its 27-page verdict, the division bench rejected the appellants' arguments, referring to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Lakshmibai v. Bhagwantbuwa and noting that the burden of proving a custom to be ancient, certain, reasonable and continuous lies upon the party asserting it.

The court further clarified that the observations made in Karan Murmu v. Commissioner, Santhal Pargana (2004) do not constitute a universal legal principle, whereas the position in Narayan Soren v. Ranjan Murmu (2008) reflects the correct legal standing.

The plaintiffs established the entitlement of daughters to inherit property through the testimony of 13 witnesses and revenue documents.

Additionally, the court dismissed arguments concerning the ‘gharjamai’ status and residence in another village, thereby upholding the appellate court’s order dated March 4, 2006.