NEW DELHI: An Agniveer on his second tour of duty can now marry. If he is killed in the line of duty, his widow, like his parents, will get a lump sum but no pension.

Marriage, though, will have to wait a little. "They have to stay single through their first four years and when they enrol for the second tour. The bar lifts only after they clear about four weeks of training," sources in the defence establishment confirmed. Women Agniveers who start a family during the extension will also get full maternity benefits, they added. The rule is yet to be notified.

The marriage bar had become a sore point in the rural belts of Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, which send large numbers of recruits to the forces and where early marriage is common. All three states go to the polls early next year.

The Cabinet cleared the second tour on November 4 for the 75 per cent of Agniveers who are not retained as regular soldiers after four years. The first Navy batch has completed its term and the first Army and IAF batches will complete theirs next month.

The extension pays Rs 43,500 a month in the fifth year and Rs 47,500 in the sixth, plus allowances, up from Rs 40,000 in the fourth. The government's share of the Seva Nidhi corpus goes up from 50 to 70 per cent.

Pension, however, stays off the table. Instead, the family of an Agniveer killed in the line of duty gets one-time payouts which includes Rs 48 lakh in insurance, Rs 44 lakh as ex-gratia, Rs 8 lakh from the battle casualty fund, pay for the remaining tenure and the Seva Nidhi.