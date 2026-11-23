NEW DELHI: The Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA-INDIA) has written to the Civil Aviation Ministry on the ongoing financial crisis at Spicejet stating that this has affected the psychological well being of pilots and cabin crew, which in turn has impacted operational safety.

In a letter to the Ministry, ALPA-India said, “The continuing financial difficulties at SpiceJet raise serious concerns regarding flight safety, employee welfare and regulatory oversight. Financial instability in an airline is not merely a commercial issue, its consequences can directly affect operational safety.”

Pointing out to the non-payment of salaries, the letter said, “Persistent delays in salaries to pilots and cabin crew create financial insecurity, psychological stress and distraction among safety-critical personnel. Such conditions can adversely affect alertness, concentration and decision-making.” No aviation professional should be expected to discharge safety-critical responsibilities while struggling to meet basic financial commitments because of an employer's failure to pay salaries, the pilot body said.

Financial constraints can affect payments to maintenance organisations, spare-part suppliers and essential service providers, it pointed out. “This may result in aircraft groundings, operational disruptions and increased pressure on engineering personnel,” the communication said. Aircraft maintenance and airworthiness standards must remain uncompromised, irrespective of an airline's financial condition, it added.

Frontline staff face public ire

Pilots, cabin crew and ground staff increasingly bear the brunt of passenger frustration over delays, cancellations and disrupted operations, the pilot body said. “These employees, often themselves affected by unpaid salaries and uncertain working conditions, have little control over management decisions but are left to face passenger hostility and abuse,” it said.

The selective enforcement of regulations by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, is of particular concern, it said charging the regulator with an apparent double standard in enforcing employment-related regulations.

The regulator vigorously enforces Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) conceming notice periods and NOCs when pilots seek to leave an airline, ALPA-India said. “Yet, when airlines fail to pay salaries, employees are reportedly informed that the DGCA cannot intervene in contractual matters,” it pointed out.