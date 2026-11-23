The dissent in the ruling National Conference in J&K is far from over, and now the disgruntled MLAs are openly questioning the functioning of the Omar Abdullah government. The NC MLA from Pampore Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi recently flagged the governance-related concerns, saying, “It is true that statehood will remove all the obstacles. But there are many things that are not related to statehood and which can be done”. “It was a matter of handling the matters seriously. It was a matter of ending the governance deficit. There is a governance deficit,” he said.
JKSSB faces heat over examination cheating
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is facing the heat from job aspirants and political parties over the alleged cheating racket detected during the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination on November 15 in Jammu. On the November 15 exam for 600 Accounts Assistant posts held in J&K, police detected an alleged cheating network involving wireless sets and other electronic communication devices in an exam centre in Jammu. Twenty persons have been detained by police, and a SIT has been constituted by police to investigate the case.
Soon, street food hubs in Tangmarg, Kathua
The Omar Abdullah government has approved `9.85 crore for setting up two street food hubs at Tangmarg in Baramulla and Lakhanpur in Kathua. The projects aim to provide hygienic spaces for street vendors while improving public facilities at two important tourism and entry points of the UT. According to the approved proposal, `3.81 crore will be spent on a street food hub at Tangmarg, while `6.04 crore has been earmarked for a street food hub at Lakhanpur, near the state tax office building and the bus stand. The projects will be funded through PM SVANidhi and the Capex Budget.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com